From Kildrum Tigers to the European Championships

John Kelly from St Johnston, a member of Finn Valley AC, has been included in the Irish squad for European U-23 championships in Bydgoydz, Poland next month.

Shot-putter Kelly has been selected on the back of recent performances when he threw 17.41 in Belfast and 17.49 in Athlone when winning the national senior title. Both throws were Donegal records for indoor and outdoor.

John has come into good form recently with an English title to his credit from Bedford and this weekend, he's compete with other local athletes at the National U-23 and Junior Championships in Tullamore.

John, a keen footballer with Kildrum Tigers in his younger days, was in many ways introduced to the sport of athletics at the annual Finn Valley sports representing his school where he excelled.

The journey from there went to record-breaking performances at underage to representing Ireland U-20s Sweden a few years ago. He now makes the step up to U-23 level.

Coached by his father John, good wishes are extended to the Finn Valley athlete. Beyond the European event he has the National Senior Championships up ahead, a title that has alluded him at outdoors.