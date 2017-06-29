O'Connor may well have played his last game for Harps

Ciaran O'Connor may have played his last game for Finn Harps.

The striker's loan deal from Dundalk ends tomorrow (June 30th).

And with the July transfer window opening on Saturday, O'Connor is expected to return to his parent club amid reports that he could join another club as part of a transfer deal which would see the Oriel Park side add to their squad.

O'Connor is Harps' leading scorer with five league goals this season.

Meanwhile a new date for the postponed North West derby with Derry City isn't expected to be confirmed until Derry finish their Europa League campaign.

City are in Denmark to play FC Midtjylland in the first leg of their Europa League First qualifying round. The second leg will take place next Thursday night at the Sligo Showgrounds.

Cork City are among the other League of Ireland clubs who are beginning their European journey this week.

Given Cork's excellent run of form in the league, they are fancied to enjoy a decent run in Europe.

There is, therefore, every chance that Harps' home meeting with Cork City on Friday, July 21st will also have to be rescheduled if the Munster club are still in Europe by then.

Finn Harps have no game this weekend. Their next fixture is a week on Friday when they travel to play fellow relegation-strugglers Drogheda United.