European glory for Mona McSharry as Marlins swimmer takes gold in 50m breaststroke

Mona McSharry, a Transition Year student at Colaiste Cholmcille, Ballyshannon, has won gold after she was crowned 50m Breaststroke European Junior Champion following a 31.38 second swim at the European Junior Championships in Israel this afternoon.

After an Irish Junior Record swim of 31.14 in this morning’s heat, McSharry, who lives in Grange, Co. Slligo, progressed from the semi-final to final with a new Irish Senior Record of 30.91 seconds, breaking Fiona Doyle’s 2013 record of 30.93 seconds. In the final the 16-year-old claimed her first major Gold medal of the championships ahead of Poland’s Weronika Hellmann (31.55).

McSharry won Bronze in the same event in 2016 while Ireland’s last Gold medal at the Championships was won by London 2012 Olympian Sycerika McMahon who took 50m Breaststroke (32.00) and 400m Freestyle Gold in 2011.

McSharry returns to the pool tomorrow for the heats of the 200m Breaststroke where she will be joined by Niamh Coyne.

Mona is following up on her great success at the Irish National Senior Championships, winning the 50m, 100m and 200m breaststroke.