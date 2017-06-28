Killybegs appeal CCC decision to Ulster Council

Killybegs have launched an appeal with the Ulster Council of the GAA against the decision to award a game in the Donegal All County League to Buncrana.

The game in question, in Division Two of the league which was fixed for Sunday, June 11th, was due to be awarded to Buncrana by the Donegal CCC, after Killybegs failed to turn up for the game.

Sunday June 11th was the Sunday before Donegal played Tyrone,in the Ulster Senior Championship semi-final and was designated a ‘Star’ game.

‘Star’ games are games where clubs have agreed to play without county players. There are six ‘Star’ games in the season.

A Killybegs club spokesperson confirmed that the club had appealed the decision to the Ulster Council but would not discuss further the reason behind their failure to field in Buncrana while the matter was on appeal.

However, it is understood the club are not happy they are being asked to play league games without their two county players.

Eoghan ‘Bán’ Gallagher and Hugh McFadden from the club are in Rory Gallagher’s Donegal senior squad.

Killybegs also failed to fulfill the senior fixture with Malin on Sunday last in Malin. Last weekend’s Donegal fixture programme were also designated as a round of ‘Star’ games.

It is understood that no decision has been made on last Sunday’s game as of yet by the Donegal CCC. But it is likely that this game will be awarded to Malin.

Killybegs are currently sitting at the bottom of the Division Two League table, on four points from eight games played, level on points with Malin, who have a slightly better score average.