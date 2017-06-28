Donegal GAA Club Call

BUNCRANA

The lotto numbers were last week were 14, 17, 20. 32. There was no jackpot winner. The next Jackpot is €1,750

Congratulations to Shaun Mc Laughlin who represented the club at the county skills competition final in Ballybofey, on Friday evening.

The club Kellogg's GAA Cúl Camp is on from 24th to 28th July from 10am to 2.30pm daily.

Book Online at; https://www.kelloggsculcamps.gaa.ie/ Club Contact; Lawrence Hegarty 0860604058.

The club Summer U-6 Camp is on from 14th to 18th August from 10am to 2pm daily.

You can book the camp through your children’s manager. Club Contact; Jim Gillen 0879933420

The U8, 10, 12 Camps are on from 21st to 25th August from 10am to 2pm daily.

The U-10 girls played in the Mc Glone Tournament, Belfast on Saturday.

In their first match they defeated Aodh Ruadh of Dungannon 5-3 to 0-2.

They defeated St Galls in their second game and Brian Ógs of Steelstown in their third game.

They lost to Clann Eireann of Armagh but defeated St Egrats before losing the final to St Galls.

Hard luck to the U-12 girls lost to Urris.

The U12 boys A and B teams lost to Muff, in the Gerry O'Neill Memorial Cup.

Congratulations to our U14 boys on the win over Naomh Colmcille .

Unfortunately our minor lads lost out to Milford in the County Minor Division 2 League Quarter final.

Seniors and reserves recorded wins over Aodh Ruadh in the league.

Well done to club players Matthew Mulholland, Ryan Hegarty and Joseph McGrenra who all played for the County U16 football team in two challenge games against Meath in Ballyshannon on Saturday.

URRIS

Urris are home to Muff on Sunday in the Junior A Championship and the Reserves play Pettigo in the Junior B Championship .

The senior men lost away to Robert Emmetts in Castlefin on Saturday.

Match ‘n’ Win for Thursday June 22nd numbers drawn were 2, 7, 10,16. The jackpot was not won. The €15 winners were Michael Devlin, Ballinaboe, Clonmany, Mary McEleney, Ballintrievem Angela Ivers, Clonmany.Ciaran Dowds, Burt, John Hannaway, Manchester. The jackpot this week is €3,500.

Well done to Dara Harkin who represented the club and gave a good performance in the Donegal Creameries Primary Schools Competition in MacCumhaill Park, Ballybofey last Friday night.

MOVILLE

The club held a very successful golf classic on Saturday. The winning team on the day with a total score of 99 points was Ryan Doherty, Gavin Gallagher, Billy Kerr and Barney Boyle. Second place went on a break of tie to Billy Harley, Ciaran Kelly, Hilary Donnelly and Paddy Monagle.

Joe McCaffrey, John McDermott, John Lynch, Alan Elkin were third. The gent’s longest drive was won Jason McLaughlin and the ladies longest drive Anne Bonner and the gents closet to the pin was Richard McKey.

The senior ladies qualified for the all county league shield final after a comfortable win over Carndonagh. Well done ladies. Both our senior men's teams suffered defeats to St Naul’s.

There was no winner of the lotto jackpot last week. The €50 winner was Peggy Doherty. The numbers drawn were 11,14,18,23. This week's jackpot is €1,200.

TIR CHONAILL GAELS

The seniors defeated Neasden Gaels in the quarter final of the Conway Cup.

Hard luck to the club and county captain Liam Gavaghan following London's one point defeat by Carlow, on Sunday, in in Ruislip on Sunday.

The lotto numbers drawn last Thursday were 9, 11, 14, 20. There was no winner of the jackpot.

This week's jackpot stands at £3,200.

Well done to the girls and boys who took part in the Feile in Ireland over the weekend.

London Irish Vintage Club (LIVC) - Family Charity Vintage Day - Sunday 16th June 2017 - 12 noon onwards at Tir Chonaill Park, Berkeley Avenue, Greenford UB6 0NZ .

MALIN

The senior game against Killybegs at the weekend was called off, very disappointing for all concerned. The reserves had two good wins over the last week. They defeated Killybegs in the league on Sunday and Doire Colmcille in the Philadelphia Cup on Wednesday.

This year’s Summer Camp will take place in Connolly Park from Monday 17th – 21st of July from 10:00am-2:30pm.. Anyone that hasn’t received a form or who would like one contact Maria on 0977763679. There will also be a registration evening on Wednesday the 12th of July upstairs in the clubhouse from 6 pm-7 pm.

There was no winner of last week’s lotto jackpot of €1150. The numbers drawn were 6-5-4-3-1-2-7. The €50 winner went to Irene McLaughlin, Malin Glen, Malin Head. Next week’s jackpot is €1200.

The under 12 boys defeated Glenswilly last week. The club would like to wish Aoife McColgan, Micheál Naughton and the Donegal ladies team

the best of luck in Sunday’s Ulster Final against Monaghan.

NA DUNAIBH

Torthaí Lotto ó oíche Luain an 19 Meitheamh. 2 5 15 agus 28 na huimhreacha a tarraingíodh. Char bhain duine ar bith an pota óir agus bhí na trí uimhir ag Margo Ní Oireachtaigh, na Dúnaibh agus fuair sise an €150.

B’í Carmel Ponsoby as Leitir Ceanainn a fuair an duais tinrimh, sin an buidéal fíona agus b’e Joe Mac Giolla Bhríde, an Mhuirleog a fuair duais an díoltóra.

Tá €5,700 sa phota óir don tseachtain seo chugainn agus beidh an tarraingt sa Síbín Ceoil.

Bhí lá stairiúil ag CLG Na nDúnaibh Dé Sathairn an 17 Meitheamh nuair a d’éirigh le foireann faoi-14 na ngirseachaí Craobh A na Contae a bhaint don chéad uair ariamh agus tá muid uilig thar a bheith bródúil as an éacht mhór atá déanta ag na girseachaí agus ag a bhfoireann bainistíochta, Séamas Mac Lochlainn agus Susanne Bn Uí Ghallchóir.

Imríodh an cluiche seo i bPáirc Shéan Mac Cumhaill in éadán Aodh Ruadh, Béal Atha Seannaigh. B’iad girseachaí Aodh Ruadh a chur an chéad dá scór ar chlár na scóranna ach d’fhreagair na Dúnaibh le cúl breá. Bhí coimhlint ghéar ann ó thús go deireadh agus taispeántas iontach ón dá fhoireann. Bhí na Dúnaibh ‘un tosaigh ag leatham, a bhuíochas sin do na línte cosanta, an líne lán chúl agus an líne leathchúl a rinne cosaint chróga. Sa dara leath fuair girseachaí na nDúnaibh cúil den scoith agus d’oibrigh siad go cruaidh go deireadh an chluiche.

The U-8s will have a few blitz’s over the next few weeks. Micky Mick will have more details for them at training.

Beidh campa Samhraidh an chumainn ar siúl ón Luan an 10ú Iúl go dtí an Aoine an 14ú Iúl. Le tuilleadh eolais a fháil faoin champa déan teagmháil le Johnny Connor ag an uimhir 0852425090.

ST MARY'S (CONVOY)

The county's drawn in last week's lotto were DB,MN WD,WH. Five people matched two counties. They were Helen Long ,Fergus Cleary Niamh Mailey, Frankie Lynch, Daniel and Jason McMullan Convoy.This weeks Jackpot is €7000

Well done to our U 10 girls who are invited to play at halftime at the Ladies Ulster final in Clones

And good luck to our county girls Denise ,Kelly,Niamh and mentor Sabrina.

Best wishes to Erin Sheridan who was chosen through Lidl to take part in a training day in Cavan.

The U16 boys lost away to Termon.

A table quiz will be held in Breen' Bar Convoy on Thursday July 6th. at 9.30pm. Tables of four and all proceeds in aid of St.Mary's GAA for Mothers & Others training fund.

SEAN MACCUMHAILL’S

The seniors and reserves had good win over Cloughaneely on Sunday. . With Donegal playing Longford in the All-Ireland Qualifiers on Saturday we’re asking members once again to help with the different jobs on the day. Anyone willing to help out on the day can they please contact Terry O'Reilly on 086 609 5347.

Well done to the under-14 Boys who represented the club at Feile at the weekend. The lads won four games over two days.

They reached the semi-final but lost out to a strong Kerry team that went on to win the competition. Thanks to the guidance of Mark, Ollie, Ryan and Paddy this team have grown in confidence and played some excellent football.

Sunday was a busy day for the underage teams. The U10s travelled to Owenbeg in Derry to play in a provincial blitz. They performed very well, winning three of their four matches.

The U6 and U8 teams were in Convoy for the county blitz. The U8 teams played superbly winning all their matches. The U6 teams played a number of entertaining games with a selection of players from Letterkenny Gaels and St Eunan’s.

There was no winner of last week’s lotto prize of €6,400. The numbers drawn were 1, 6, 8 and 23. There were three match 3 winners: Seamus Ward, Glenties, Vivian Deery, Bingo, Bernard McGeehan, Creggan who receive €50 each. This week’s jackpot is €6,500.

CLOUGHANEELY

Many will be aware of the unfortunate happenings at the newly established KM Tyres recently. Kevin Mulhern has been an integral part of our club for years and the high regard with which people in our club hold him has been felt and witnessed more so in this past couple of weeks.

As a result we have teamed up with Glenea United and have organised a benefit dance on Friday, July 7th with music by John Cannon - dancing from 9:30 pm til late in Óstan Loch Àltan!' Tickets also available in Ostan Loch Altan. https://www.gofundme.com/kevin-mulhern-km-tyres-fund

The club Summer Camp is on 3 ú-7ú Iúil (July) / 9.30r. n – 2.30.i.n. Aoiseanna / Age - 6- 12!

The seniors and reserves lost away to MacCumhaills on Sunday.

The numbers drawn on Wednesday June 21st were 1,3,11,12,17,18. The jackpot was not won.

We had 11 match 4s and the one winner drawn for €100 was Eileen Cannon, Glasserchoo. This week's jackpot is €3,600.

ST NAUL’S

The under sixteen boys reached the Division 2 Southern final by defeating Naomh Mhuire on Monday evening. Played in continuous rain Naomh Naille lead by 1-6 to 0-4 at half-time. We got off to a whirlwind start with a James McBrearty point after about ten seconds followed by a goal from Dara Griffin a minute later.

Naomh Mhuire rallied made a game of it for the rest of the half but on the resumption we again took control and goals from Michael Coughlan, James McBrearty and Thomas White, from the penalty spot saw them reach the final on a scoreline of 4-9 to 2-8. St Nauls: Enda O'Hagan; Shane Breslin, Ryan Coughlan, Jordan Jervis; Frank Kennedy, Thomas White, Tom Daly; Michael Coughlan, Charlie Campbell; Joe Campbell, Kyle Campbell, Lee McCabe; Dermot McGuckin, Dara Griffin and James McBrearty. Subs: Lolu Ojo and Anthony Coughlan.

They now play Naomh Columba in the final on Friday evening.

The seniors had a good result on Sunday last with both reserve and seniors overcoming Moville away.

The winners of week seven in the Club Development draw were; 6th Prize: €200 Siobhan Mogan (seller Peter Mogan). 5th Prize: €200 Roisin Williamson, Frosses (Joe Brennan); 4th prize: €200 Rosaleen Meehan, Drimarone (Sarah Meehan); 3rd prize: €300 Angela Quinn, Drumconnor (Paul Quinn). 2nd prize: €500 Linda Kennedy, Inver. (Catriona Shallow). 1st prize: €1,000 Helene and Colette, Texaco. (Christy Dunleavy).

The Kelloggs Cul Camp takes place at St Naul’s 14th and 18th August 2017. A Registration Evening will take place in the Clubhouse on Monday 10th July 5.30 -7pm.

The U-14 girls were unfortunate to lose out in a great game of football with Killybegs in the county final on Saturday. In the end the girls were just beaten by the smallest margin. Well done to managers Annaleigh and Yvette.

GAEL FHANÁDA

Tá Údarás na Gaeltachta ag tairiscint Scoláireachtaí Printíseachta gur fiú níos mó na €2000 do dhaoine atá ag iarraidh cailíocht mar cheardaí a bhaint amach.

Tá na Scoláireachtaí seo d'iarrthóirí Gaeltachta le Gaeilge líofa. Má tá suim ag duine ar bith ann, cuir scairt ar 091 503139 nó 091 503121 chun tuilleadh eolais a fháil faoi.

Caithfidh na hiarratais a bheith istigh roimh an 23ú den mhí seo. Na déan moill má tá suim agaibh ann!

Well done to the U12 boys who qualified for the Northern Board Division Two final and the All-County Quarter final by winning in Glenswilly on Wednesday night. Goals at crucial times in the game from Calum McAteer and Ciaran Sweeney were the difference in the end against a very good Glenswilly team.

Fanad started the game well and dominated possession but were only ahead at half time by a few points after playing with the breeze. Caolan Gibbons, Jamie McAteer and James McAteer got good scores and when they were under pressure in the lead up to half time Ciaran Sweeney popped up with a rocket of a goal to finish a lovely move from the Fanad boys.

Glenswilly stepped it up in the second half and for the first ten minutes they were the better team. The score difference was back to just two points at this stage but then Calum McAteer showed great leadership skills by rattling off 1-2.

Clubs now have the chance to win a coaching session with one of the biggest stars our Games have ever known. Clubs who get 50 members to sign up to grma by 30th June 2017 will be entered into a draw to win a coaching session with GAA icons DJ Carey or Peter Canavan for club players and mentors. Winners will be announced in July.

We are asking our fellow clubmates and members to register now atgaa.ie/grma and remember – GAA club members need their GAA membership number to register. This can be obtained from Fiona Shiels via text at 085 1555645.

The Bord na n-óg monthly committee meeting for July will take place Wednesday the 5th of July in the Portsalon clubhouse at 8pm.

The lotto numbers drawn last week were 14, 15, 16, 17, 19. The jackpot was not won. The €100 winner: was Abbie Rose Griffin c/o G Clinton, Glassagh! This week's jackpot is €2,600.

Best of luck to Aidan Heraghty who undergoes knee surgery on Wednesday. The club are looking at organising coaching classes for anyone who wants to get involved in underage coaching. Anyone interested in learning about coaching contact Shaun at 0876263415.

REALT NA MARA

There was no winner of last week's Bunotto jackpot. The winning numbers were 3, 4, 6, 8,15. The €50 winners were Brendan O'Neill, 12 St James Drive, Belfast; Ryan, Ben and Joey Daly, Ballyshannon; Denis Curran, Glen, Carrigart. This week's jackpot is €5950. The seniors lost away Kilcar.

It was a busy few days for our U12s when they travelled firstly to Na Rossa and came home victorious on Friday.

They couldn't repeat the trick on Monday when they were defeated in their Shield final in Glencolmcille by Naomh Columba.

Thank you to the club members who helped out with the stewarding at the recent Sea Sessions Festival.

Big thank you to everyone who helped out with our bucket collection on Saturday.

The Kelloggs Cul Camp will take place this year in Gaelic Park Bundoran from Monday July 24th to Friday 28th.Online registration is now open at www.kelloggsculcamps.gaa.ie There are now forms available from the Tourist Office, News and Views and Noel Carr.

FOUR MASTERS

There was no winner of the lotto jackpot of €1200 in Monday night's draw.

The €50 winners in the lucky dip were Danielle Dunnion, Bru Na Mara and Jim McLaughlin, Wilson's Creek

The numbers drawn were 6, 15, 19, 22

The end of year members draw winners were €500 - Cormac Greene; €250 - Joe Sweeney; €250 - Nora Mullen; €100 - Martin Kenny; €100 - Alan Carbin; €100- Brian Boyle, Anne Timoney, Marie Feeley.

Well done to our three U10 boys football teams who took part in a good blitz today in Tir Conaill Park. Naomh Conaill, Ardara and Aodh Ruadh were the other teams that took part.

All three teams won all their games.

The u12 hurlers had their first competitive match of the season away to Setanta. They got off to a great start with goals and points from Daniel Quinn and Oisin Doherty. Niall Feeney contributed with some lovely ground play and a couple of well taken goals also. Liam Quinn was super in goals as well as outfield. Jamie Carr was sterling in defence and made a big impact when moved to midfield. Colm McDermott, Oisin Og Gallagher and Odhran Gallagher all spent time up front as well as defending showing their versatility as lovely classy hurlers.

Four Masters competed in U14 All Ireland Division One Feile competition at the weekend in Sligo. The Pairc Thir Chonaill men acquitted themselves excellently, coming up against two extremely strong sides in their pool group and progressing to the All Ireland plate final, eventually going down to Benbulben Gaels by seven points.

The squad on the day as follows: Oisin McCallig, Lee Murchan, Liam McLaughlin, Andrew Monaghan, Josh McCrea, Calum Stewart, Diarmuid O'Donnell, Ultan O'Grady, Senan Quinn, Evan Gallagher, Ethan Potter, Jamie Gorrell, Mark Jordan, Frank Cornyn, Dermot Slevin, Michael Gallagher, Conor Reid, Conor Gillespie, Ethan McNulty, Dan Dunnion, Adam Gillespie, Ryan Dullea, Ross O'Keeney, Patrick Lyons and Adam Miziri.

KILLYBEGS

The Killotto numbers drawn last week were 8,12,19,22. There was no jackpot winner. This week's jackpot is €1,700 There were six match 3 winners, Paul McCrudden, Ballyara, John McCann, Urris GAA, Matthew Gallagher, Carricknagore, Tina McFadden, Church Rd., Paddy Fallon, Kille, Lina Kotovaite, Emerald Drive.

The Cul Camp will take place from the 10th-14th July in Fintra.

Well done to the U14 girls who won the Plate Final on Saturday in Dunkineely.

ST MICHAEL'S

A much depleted senior team lost away to Naomh Conaill on Sunday.

A family fun day will take place at the Bridge on Saturday July 15th .

There was no jackpot winner in the mini lotto on Sunday night last. The numbers drawn were 6,7,9,11,12,19. There were two match 5 winners Mary Ferry, Murroe purchased by her daughter Monica Rojas, from Florida and Pauline McNulty Australia who won €50 each. This weeks jackpot is €3900.

The club Cul Camp takes place at the Bridge Dunfanaghy from Monday July 31th to Friday 4th August.

For more information contact the local co-coordinator Liam McElhinney on 0868611097.

The U8s had a blitz on Saturday June 24th in Gweedore with Milford also taking part .It was great to have 17 players travel and they were very impressive and played great football. Thanks to everyone involved Any enquiries: please contact Bernard on 087 248 1402.

Naomh Micheal had a wonderful day in Greencastle, Co Tyrone on Saturday last at a blitz organized by the LGFA Ulster.

Well done to the u14s on their good win away to Downings last Friday evening in the semi final.

AODH RUADH

The seniors return to league action last Sunday didn't meet with success as Buncrana ra out narrow winners. The reserves also lost away to Buncrana.

The under 16s lost their Southern Region Division Two final on Monday evening by two points to Naomh Columba in Glencolmcille. The game was tight right through, but Ballyshannon just came up short in the end, the final scoreline 2-9 to 2-7 in favour of the hosts.

Aodh Ruadh showed real spirit, battling to the end. Harry Howarth and Shane Brady top scored for the Ernesiders with 1-1 apiece, Shane Gillespie struck three points, while Odhran McGarrigle and Senan Rooney each got a point.

Elsewhere Niall Monaghan worked tireless up front while Eugene Doherty and Frankie McGinley also showed well in defence. Jake Foley deserves a special mention for coming in and doing a great job between the posts.

Not much luck for the U-12s on Monday evening either. They lost away to Four Masters.

The U14 girls were in Feile action at the weekend and qualified for the quarter final before losing to Limerick champions, Father Casey's of Abbeyfeale.

The Summer Camp returns on Monday, 3rd July and runs to Friday, 14th July.

There was no winner of last week's lotto jackpot of €3,400. The winning numbers drawn were 1, 7, 8, 10, 12 and 14. In the lucky dip €20 went to Pat Melly, Pat's Bar; Teresa Herron, Bishop Street; Mary Conlon, Cornhill; Ron Sennett, c/o Pat's Bar; and the Doran family, Saint Mary's Terrace. Next draw is in the Bridgend with a jackpot of €3,500.

NAOMH BRID

The senior team had a good win against Letterkenny Gaels in the league. A late goal from Clint Walsh sealed the points.

The Naomh Brid cul camp will run this year from 24 july to 28 july at Pairc Naomh Brid trummon. Booking at https://www.kelloggsculcamps.gaa.ie/?venue =231.

Naomh Brid are holding their annual golf classic on Friday 7th July at Donegal Golf Club, Murvagh. To reserve tee times contact Donegal Golf Club 074 97 34054, Declan Gallagher 0872662340, Martin Quinn 0872622136. . Timesheet in operation. Teams of 4 €120.

NA ROSSA

The senior team top of the table after a terrific away win against league leaders Naomh Colm Cille last Saturday evening.

Last Saturday the club hosted an Under 8s blitz tournament in Dooey. Well done to all concerned in organizing the event.

The Under 12s welcomed Bundoran to Dooey last Friday evening in their latest league match. The visitors proved too strong on the night as they recorded the victory.

The lotto draw took place last Monday evening in the hall. There was no jackpot winner. The numbers drawn were 1,4,14 and 25.

The two lucky dip winners who won €50 were Ella Walsh, Dooey and Jackie McCready, Corr Point.

The monthly club 50 draw also took place on the night. Well done to winners Martin Gibbons (€300), Mary McGill (€100) and Gary Odonnell (€50).

The club would like to thank all members on their continued support for the above draws.

NAOMH COLUMBA

The reserves drew with Glenfin and the seniors defeated Glenfin away in the league on Sunday.

Hard luck to our ladies team who were unfortunate to lose to Dungloe on Sunday.

The U16 boys had a great victory over Ballyshannon in their league semi final on Monday evening. They now advance to play St Naul’s this Friday evening in the regional final in Dunkineely.

Well done to our u12 team On a great victory in the shield final.

The club lotto Jackpot is a massive €10,000 and the reserve jackpot is now up at €3,400.

The U14 girls had a great game against

St Paul’s Academy/Dulwich in Pairc na Gael, Unfortunately, the London girls won the game.

A great morning was had at the U8 blitz on Saturday morning.

Well done to the third team on a great win at home against St Eunan’s.

LETTERKENNY GAELS

The seniors lost their game at the weekend away to Naomh Brid. This weekend sees the beginning of the Junior Championships.

This summer at Letterkenny Gaels we have three exciting weeks of GAA fun which includes Hurling, Cúl Camp and Camogie at Páirc na nGael, Glebe, Letterkenny.

It was a busy weekend of blitzes for our young footballers with the U-8's and U-10 teams taking part. The U-12 girls also competed in their first Blitz of the season.

Both the U-12 and U-16 hurlers were in action on Tuesday evening last where both teams lost their opening games in the leagues to St. Eunan's.

The U-10 girls traveled to Termon last Friday for their first Blitz of the season. The young Gaels team battled hard with great skill on show.

Sympathy is extended to the O'Malley family on their recent bereavement.

ST EUNAN'S

The seniors and the reserves had good wins over Milford last weekend.

This weekend's game against Naomh Conaill are at 6 pm and 7.30 pm on Sunday evening due to graveyard Masses in Conwal and Glenties.

The junior men lost away to Naomh Columba last weekend. The minor boys footballers will host Naomh Columba on Monday night in the Co League Division One quarter final. The winners of that game have been drawn against the winners of the game between Kilcar and Naomh Padraig, Muff the following week.

The U16 hurlers had a good win over the Gaels last Thursday and the U-12 hurlers also beat the Gaels.

The U14 boys footballers travelled to Sligo on Saturday for the Division One Féile competition and had a great day’s football.

The U12 boys footballers had a good win over Glenfin in their Northern semi-final.

U10 blitzes take place this Saturday with our U10 team away to Gaoth Dobhair with Fanad Gaels and St. Michael’s and the U9’s are hosting Cloughaneely and St. Mary’s, Convoy. Games get underway at 11am.

The U10 girls footballers had a home game against Steelstown on Saturday and enjoyed another great outing.

Our Cúl Camps are now available to book online at www.kelloggsculcamps.ie. We have hurling and camogie July 3rd – 7th and Football July 31st - August 4th. Online bookers will get their kit on the first day of camp according to the county board.

Cill CHARTHA

The seniors defeated Bundoran in Towney on Sunday to stay top of the league. They are two points clear of St Eunan's at the halfway stage in the league. The reserve game was cancelled.

Best of luck to Donegal who take on Longford in the qualifiers on Saturday evening in Ballybofey.

Thanks to all who supported our successful 5k run/walk.

This year’s Cúl Camp takes place in Towney from 17-21 July contact Michael Molloy at 087-2066513 for info or visit our website.

There was no winner of the lotto so next week’s jackpot is €2,600. Last week's numbers were 10, 24, 28 and 29. The winners were €50 Maureen Ni Chanainn, Cruckarra; €30 Fiona O’Donnell, Ballymacfadden; €20 Francis Kennedy and JJ McBrearty, Towney. Bingo jackpot now €10,000.

AN TEARMAINN

Best wishes for a speedy recovery to full health to the club vice-president and referee Benny Trearty following his recent illness.

It was a day of mixed fortunes for the two men's teams on Sunday. The reserves lost by two points while the seniors won by two against Ardara.

Well done to the senior ladies on their win over St Naul's in the league on Sunday last at the Burn Road. It was a hectic morning at the Burn Road on Sunday when our u14 girls played a visiting team from London. Best wishes to our senior ladies playing with Donegal as they take on Monaghan in Ulster Championship final on Sunday in Clones. We wish Geraldine McLaughlin, team captain, as well as Nicole, Emer, Therese, Roisín and Lucy all the very best in the final.

A very sincere thank you to all who walked/ran in the 5k. It was great to see so many of our club members take part and help out on the night, and we thank the athletes from near and far who came along.

We were delighted to welcome back 71-year-old Desmond Brownlie from Lurgan, as well as our visitors from Australia.

Last week's lotto numbers were 2, 12, 15 and 18.

The match three winner were Danny O'Donnell and Noirín Quinn and the Open Draw winners were Eddie Hilferty and Charles Bonner c/o Bingo. This week's jackpot stands at €1,450.