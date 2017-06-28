For Harps, it never rains but it pours

It never rains but it pours.

In a week when they held an emergency meeting to consider their latest financial predicament, the last thing Finn Harps needed was for the ground to be hit by flash-floods.

But that’s exactly what happened on Tuesday evening when heavy rain caused severe chaos in parts of Donegal.

Fortunately, there were a number of volunteers on hand to tackle flooding in the clubhouse at Finn Park after the sudden downpours.

There was flooding in the dressing rooms, toilets and kit-room and water also got into the main offices.

The pitch itself also took a lot of water, but it’s understood no serious damage was caused to the playing surface.

Harps officials have gone on to social media to thank the volunteers who helped out on Tuesday evening.

There was heavy flooding at the nearby Ballybofey and Stranorlar Golf Course as well. Tuesday evening is always a busy time on the course as the clubs hosts one of its weekly club competitions. Players had to abandon their rounds when heavy rain left parts of the course unplayable.