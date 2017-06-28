All the results from the Termon GAA 5k

A big well done to everyone involved with the Termon GAA 5k road race and walk which proved another big success on Tuesday evening.

Almost 300 people took to the start line on a lovely evening for running.

Letterkenny AC members dominated the leading places with Pauric Breslin first man home in 15.45.

His Letterkenny AC team-mates, Eoin Hughes (15.58) and Ivan Toner (16.15) were second and third.

Fionnuala Diver, also of Letterkenny AC, was the first female athlete and 24th overall in 18.05.

The full list of results is as follows:

Termon GAA 5k 2017

Place Bib Name Gender AG Club Time

1. 595 Pauric Breslin m MO Letterkenny AC 15:45,2

2. 592 Eoin Hughes m MO Letterkenny AC 15:58,2

3. 597 Ivan Toner m M40 Letterkenny AC 16:15,6

4. 206 Roy Mc Gilloway m MO Foyle Valley AC 16:22,2

5. 178 James Mc Fadden m MO Finn Valley AC 16:24,7

6. 207 Gavin Crawford m MO 24/7 Triathlon 16:25,3

7. 303 Pius Mc Intyre m MO Foyle Valley AC 16:46,2

8. 594 Paul Mc Fadden m MO Letterkenny AC 16:47,0

9. 1221 Raymond Birch m MO Letterkenny AC 16:50,1

10. 209 John Mc Fadden m MO 16:59,1

11. 248 Edward Harkin m MO Rosses AC 17:00,1

12. 226 Luke Nicholson m MJ 17:13,7

13. 315 Declan Ferry m MO Rosses AC 17:24,8

14. 191 Anthony Doherty m M40 Milford AC 17:24,9

15. 389 Pj Friel m MO Termon GAA 17:27,1

16. 289 Eoin Kelly m MJ Cranford AC 17:28,8

17. 353 Eamon Mc Gee m M40 17:29,3

18. 187 Gerard Mc Granaghan m MO Letterkenny AC 17:34,8

19. 250 Michael Logue m M40 Rosses AC 17:38,6

20. 391 John Whoriskey m MO Milford AC 17:44,7

21. 306 Fergal McGee m MO Rosses AC 17:47,9

22. 599 Paul Dillon m MO 24/7 Triathlon 17:50,9

23. 205 Martin Devenney m MO Letterkenny AC 17:57,8

24. 255 Fionnuala Diver f FO LAC 18:05,4

25. 238 Johnny O'Doherty m MO Milford AC 18:09,0

26. 351 McDaid Daire m MO Termon GAA 18:21,0

27. 288 Rónán Mc Ilvenny m MO 18:24,6

28. 294 Ben Harkin m MJ 18:29,6

29. 249 Willie Mc Bride m MO Rosses AC 18:33,5

30. 443 Gallagherr Hugh m M40 24/7 TRI CLUB 18:35,7

31. 380 Darragh Kelly m MO 18:37,6

32. 481 Barry Chambers m MO Finn Valley AC 18:38,7

33. 193 Noeleen Scanlon f FO Letterkenny AC 18:41,6

34. 352 Fionntein O Flynn m MO 18:56,0

35. 194 Kieran Coyle m MO Letterkenny AC 18:57,0

36. 320 Daniel Hewett m MO Milford AC 18:58,6

37. 185 Barry Mackey m M50 Letterkenny AC 18:58,6

38. 367 Pol Mac Giolla Bhrid m MO Letterkenny AC 19:00,9

39. 591 John Hughes m M50 Letterkenny AC 19:02,6

40. 243 Nich Fowell m M40 24/7 Triathlon 19:03,0

41. 252 Adrian McGettigan m M40 Termon Gaa 19:05,0

42. 188 Monica Mc Granaghan f F40 Letterkenny AC 19:07,4

43. 438 McElwaine Kevin m MO Termon GAA 19:09,4

44. 316 Paul McKelvey m MO Rosses AC 19:12,2

45. 386 Kyle Mc Garvey m MJ 19:15,2

46. 401 Richard Mc Neill m M40 Milford AC 19:17,4

47. 223 Eoin Sheehy m M40 Milford AC 19:20,1

48. 208 Liam Tinney m MO 24/7 Triathlon 19:23,6

49. 202 Paul Doherty m MO 24/7 Triathlon 19:24,0

50. 432 Whoriskey James m MO Milford Ac 19:24,1

51. 319 John McFadden m M40 Letterkenny Ac 19:26,6

52. 190 Michelle Hunter f FO Finn Valley AC 19:36,1

53. 347 Murray Darren m MO 19:43,6

54. 180 Peter Gallagher m M40 Letterkenny AC 19:47,1

55. 314 William Lynch m MO 19:52,4

56. 449 Boyle Owen m M40 19:53,8

57. 260 Keith Gordan m MO 247LK 19:56,0

58. 431 Liam Ferry m MO Run for Fun 19:58,8

59. 457 Patrick Trimble m M40 Rosses AC 20:03,4

60. 242 Owen Coyle m M50 Rosses AC 20:08,7

61. 304 Shaun Heaney m MO NWTC 20:09,8

62. 182 Jessica Roberts f FO Finn Valley AC 20:11,1

63. 292 Fearghal Ó Cuinn m MO 20:12,9

64. 435 Gallagher Kevin m M40 20:18,1

65. 268 Paul Lee m M50 Letterkenny AC 20:21,0

66. 393 Joe Coyle m MO 20:27,4

67. 261 Colm Mooney m M40 20:34,4

68. 484 Cian Mc Menamin m MJ Termon Gaa 20:36,6

69. 199 Rory Mooney m MO Foyle Valley AC 20:38,3

70. 258 Dermot Diver m MO 20:41,4

71. 240 Frank Pinder m M50 Letterkenny AC 20:42,0

72. 221 Mel Mc Kinney m MO Shape up Fitness 20:46,3

73. 392 Curly Coyle m M40 20:50,4

74. 300 Naoise Enright m M40 Letterkenny AC 20:55,6

75. 302 Phil Boyle m M40 Letterkenny AC 20:58,7

76. 266 Stephen Shiels m M40 Letterkenny AC 21:09,9

77. 582 Colette Mc Elwaine f F40 Milford AC 21:11,4

78. 480 Oran Mc Menamin m MJ Termon Gaa 21:12,8

79. 354 Noreen McGee f F40 Rosses AC 21:13,5

80. 296 Philip Mc Govern m M40 Milford AC 21:19,2

81. 189 Clare Keenan f FO Finn Valley AC 21:32,2

82. 388 Petra Mc Cafferty f FO 21:33,7

83. 479 Richard Raymond m M60 Letterkenny AC 21:42,8

84. 196 Noreen Mc Gettigan f F40 Letterkenny AC 21:48,3

85. 297 Frank Mc Taggart m M40 Milford AC 21:49,2

86. 385 Martin Mc Garvey m MO 21:57,9

87. 371 Evelyn Boyle f F50 Rosses AC 22:00,8

88. 483 Ryan Mc Menamin m MJ Termon Gaa 22:03,9

89. 344 Lisa Ferguson f FO Finn Valley AC 22:05,7

90. 379 Charlie Gildea m M40 22:08,2

91. 376 Jack O Neill m MJ Termon GAA 22:18,6

92. 307 Cathal Roarty m M50 LAC 22:26,6

93. 326 McNabb Joanne f FO Finn Valley AC 22:27,3

94. 488 Niamh Mc Daid f FO Letterkenny AC 22:28,8

95. 478 Siobhan Gallagher f FO Letterkenny AC 22:32,3

96. 222 Noel Boyd m M40 Rosses AC 22:36,8

97. 598 Timmy Boyle m MO Termon GAA 22:37,0

98. 254 Michael O'Donnell m MO Rosses AC 22:38,3

99. 229 Derrick Nicholson m M40 22:38,6

100. 325 Kennedy Rory m M50 Smart Renewables 22:42,8

101. 234 Philip Mc Hugh m MO 22:43,6

102. 184 Patrick Shiels m M50 Rossnakill 22:46,1

103. 337 James Doherty m M60 Milford AC 22:52,5

104. 264 Gerard Mullen m M40 Lac 22:52,6

105. 400 Seamus Quinn m M40 22:57,4

106. 350 Trearty Micchael m MJ Termon GAA 22:59,7

107. 241 Patrick Fegan m MJ Termon GAA 23:00,6

108. 265 Clionadha Dunne f FO Letterkenny Ac 23:00,9

109. 370 Cormac Gallagher m MJ 23:04,3

110. 369 Brendan Gallagher m M40 23:04,4

111. 200 Verity Nicholson f F40 23:05,9

112. 293 Noel Mc Bride m M50 23:06,3

113. 225 Ton Bangert m M60 Raphoe Road runners 23:10,4

114. 282 Margaret Shiels f F40 Letterkenny AC 23:22,2

115. 482 Rionach Mc Menamin f FJ Termon Gaa 23:24,1

116. 327 McCauley Justin m MO 23:28,7

117. 454 Doherty Patrick m M40 247 23:32,2

118. 301 Amanda Mc Nulty f F40 24/7 Triathlon 23:33,8

119. 372 Sean Boyle m M50 23:35,8

120. 291 Liam Mc Laughlin m M50 23:40,2

121. 195 Bryan Coyle m MJ Mulroy college 23:41,2

122. 490 Fred Sharkey m M50 23:46,9

123. 583 Lauren Mc Elwaine f FJ 23:48,4

124. 355 Padraig Joe Mc Gee m M40 Rosses AC 23:54,2

125. 366 Frank Mc Gettigan m M60 Milford AC 23:59,5

126. 239 Patrick Kennedy m MO Letterkenny Tri 24/7 24:05,4

127. 305 Martina Mulhern f FO 24:05,7

128. 444 Kelly Oisin m M40 24:14,2

129. 489 Joseph Casey m M50 24:16,0

130. 445 Boyle Eoin m MJ Termon GAA 24:17,4

131. 589 Paul Gallagher m M40 24:32,0

132. 227 Gloria Donaghey f F50 Finn Valley AC 24:35,3

133. 373 Patrick Durning m M40 ECC 24:37,7

134. 313 Anne Sweeney f FO Shape Up Fitness 24:40,4

135. 324 Doran Andrea m M40 Fighting Fit 24:44,3

136. 487 cathy Boner f F40 Termon Gaa 24:44,7

137. 204 Derek Campbell m M40 Glenswilly GAA 24:45,6

138. 186 Brian Gallagher m M60 Letterkenny AC 24:55,9

139. 383 Anna Gallagher f FO Termon GAA 24:56,4

140. 600 Stephen Sweeney m M40 24/7 Triathlon 24:56,6

141. 356 Mary Mulhern f FO 24:58,9

142. 349 Trearty Sarah f FJ Termon GAA 24:59,7

143. 287 Tom Kelly m M50 Cranford AC 25:01,6

144. 384 Sharon Mc Laughlin f FO Termon GAA 25:09,8

145. 486 Niamh Boner f FJ Termon Gaa 25:15,3

146. 203 Maura O Grady f F50 Letterkenny AC 25:22,0

147. 230 Marjan Bangert f F60 25:29,3

148. 436 Cannon Charlie m M50 LetteRKENNY GAELS 25:30,0

149. 211 Clare Molloy f F40 25:31,8

150. 378 James Browne m M50 25:32,9

151. 295 Oisín Harkin m MJ 25:34,0

152. 334 Cormac Brady m MJ Termon GAA 25:35,9

153. 283 Shauna Ferry f FO 25:37,5

154. 341 Alcorn Eimear f FJ Termon GAA 25:42,5

155. 247 Geraldine Flood f F40 Shape up Fitness 25:53,1

156. 377 Claire Nelis f FO 24/7 Triathlon 25:56,6

157. 312 Shaun O'Donnell m M50 Swanlings 25:58,2

158. 485 Liam Boner m MJ Termon Gaa 26:10,3

159. 381 Brendan Cunningham m MJ 26:10,7

160. 318 Donna Gallagher f FO 26:11,3

161. 362 Jack Gallagher m MJ 26:12,2

162. 177 Patricia Sharkey f F50 26:19,6

163. 590 Sinéad Thornton f F40 Milford AC 26:29,1

164. 228 Geoff Hewitt m M60 26:42,7

165. 459 Meabh Houston f FJ Milford AC 26:43,4

166. 299 Jim Mc Cahill m M50 Milford AC 26:49,4

167. 458 Debbie Houston f F40 26:49,9

168. 587 Johnny Mc Sharry m MJ Termon GAA 26:54,1

169. 346 Ferguson Denise f FO Finn Valley AC Fit 4 life 26:54,2

170. 317 Eileen Morning f F40 Swanlings 27:14,4

171. 321 Noel Heekin m M40 Sliabh Liagh 27:16,3

172. 212 Sophie Gallagher f F50 27:21,0

173. 237 Eamonn Diver m MJ Termon Gaa 27:23,0

174. 308 Meadhbh Roarty f FJ Letterkenny Ac 27:23,5

175. 281 Enya O Donnell f FO 27:32,8

176. 236 Benny Gordon m MO 27:34,2

177. 231 Mary Mc Daid f F40 27:36,0

178. 310 A'alya Mustapha f FJ 27:37,5

179. 329 McMenamin Emma f FO 27:39,4

180. 364 Áine Mc Laughlin f FJ 27:42,3

181. 298 Sinéad Mc Taggart f F40 Milford AC 27:50,2

182. 224 Lee Ponsonby m MO 27:52,2

183. 246 Paul Buchanan m M50 Ray Men on the Move 27:56,2

184. 342 Cassidy Ciarán m MJ Termon GAA 28:19,3

185. 368 Eoin Gallagher m MJ 28:24,0

186. 374 Siobhan Coyle f FO 28:27,6

187. 309 Fadl Mustapha f F40 28:29,5

188. 357 Steven Sheridan m M50 Shape Up Fitness 28:30,9

189. 382 Danielle Kelly f FO 28:33,3

190. 410 Mark Bradley m MJ 28:34,5

191. 244 Ella Mc Gettigan f FJ Termon Gaa 28:35,4

192. 259 Kieron Kelly m MO 28:37,8

193. 328 McGinley Charlie Joe m M40 LCC 28:44,4

194. 348 Alcorn Mya f FJ Termon GAA 28:57,0

195. 335 Lauren Gallagher f FJ Termon GAA 28:58,1

196. 284 Leanne Mc Ginley f FO Rosses AC 29:12,4

197. 232 Cormac Diver m MJ Termon Gaa 29:23,4

198. 477 Áibhe Mc Daid f FJ Termon GAA 29:32,7

199. 469 Zoe Mc Fadden f FJ 29:33,1

200. 251 Bríd McGettigan f FJ Termon Gaa 29:41,4

201. 361 Fiona Mc Connell f F40 Shape Up Fitness 29:45,4

202. 323 Toland Amanda f FO 30:13,6

203. 434 Doherty Breda m MO 30:22,9

204. 387 Josie Gallagher f F40 31:12,1

205. 311 Anne Doherty m M40 Shape Up Fitness 31:18,7

206. 336 Sarah Kho f FJ Termon GAA 31:33,9

207. 253 Mary McGettigan f F40 Termon Gaa 31:44,4

208. 322 Brownlie Desmond m M60 Lagan Valley 31:50,6

209. 267 Grace Doherty f FJ Termon GAA 31:57,7

210. 270 Donagh Doherty m MJ Termon GAA 32:01,2

211. 269 Grainne Doherty f F40 Termon GAA 32:01,5

212. 399 Siobhan Boyle f F40 Shape Up Fitness 32:48,4

213. 333 Matthew Trearty m MJ Termon GAA 33:36,7

214. 332 Maeve Brady f FJ Termon GAA 33:37,4

215. 471 Kate Mc Cafferty f FJ Termon GAA 33:39,3

216. 437 Cannon Catherine f F50 LETTERKENNY GAELS 34:10,0

217. 343 Cassidy Cormac m MJ Termon GAA 34:10,9

218. 446 Boyle Michael m MJ Termon GAA 34:11,5

219. 397 Rowan Mc Groarty m MJ 34:44,1

220. 396 Ultan Mc Groarty m MJ 34:45,3

221. 395 Linda Mc Groarty f F40 34:46,3

222. 402 Maolíosa O Toole f FJ Termon GAA 35:34,0

223. 465 Rebecca Steel f FJ Termon GAA 35:39,0

224. 442 McElwaine Jamie m MJ 35:40,0

225. 197 Rachel Callaghan f F40 Glenswilly 35:45,9

226. 192 Mary Doherty f F40 35:45,9

227. 461 Senan Gibson m MJ 36:54,0

228. 462 Adhamhnan Gibson m MJ 36:54,9

229. 406 Ben Burrowes m MJ 40:24,3

230. 407 Jake Burrows m MJ 40:24,7

231. 235 Tarlach Diver m MJ Termon Gaa 40:29,5

232. 375 Hannah O Neill f FJ Termon GAA 40:47,3

233. 593 Mini Boyle f FO Termon GAA 40:50,3

234. 403 Michelle Crawford f FO 41:30,4

235. 365 Orla Mc Laughlin f FJ 41:30,6

236. 404 Siobhan Burnowers f F40 41:30,9

237. 363 Ann Kelly f F40 41:31,7

238. 464 Martin Steel m MJ Termon GAA 41:42,0

239. 409 Oliver Bradley m M40 41:42,3

240. 285 Rosie Doherty f F60 Glenswilly GAA 42:24,5

241. 394 Paul Mc Namee m M50 43:24,1

242. 586 Sally Trearty f F40 Termon GAA 43:46,5

243. 588 Kath Mc Sharry f F50 Termon GAA 43:46,6

244. 398 Charley George m MJ Termon GAA 43:59,2

245. 181 Lucy Trearty f FO Termon Gaa 46:05,1

246. 433 Quinn Aoibe f FJ Termon GAA 46:05,4

247. 453 McGrenra Catherine f FO Termon GAA 46:44,1

248. 331 Jamie Gallagher m MO Termon GAA 46:44,7

249. 452 McGrenra Anthony m MO Termon GAA 46:44,9

250. 330 Gallagher Emily f FJ Termon GAA 46:45,0

251. 463 Tony Steel m MO 49:39,7

252. 359 Stevie Sheridan m MJ 49:50,1

253. 340 Brídín Friel f FJ 49:57,2

254. 451 McGettigan Treasa f FJ 49:58,4

255. 339 James Friel m MJ 50:00,8

256. 358 Annette Sheridan f F40 50:08,7

257. 450 McGgettigan Breda f FO 50:10,3

258. 338 Geraldine Friel f FO 50:10,4

259. 448 Boyle Fionnuala f FO 50:58,2

260. 263 Mary Mc Grenra f F50 Termon Gaa 51:15,4

261. 262 claire mc grenra f FO Termon Gaa 51:16,2

262. 441 McElwaine Charlie m MJ 52:19,4

263. 245 Ben Fowell m MJ Termon GAA 52:19,4

264. 439 Russell Lauren f FJ 54:00,0

265. 440 Fowell Kirstin f FJ Milford Ac 54:01,0

266. 455 Gaffey Mairead f F40 54:05,9

267. 233 Carol Fowell f F40 Termon GAA 54:06,0

268. 456 Cooper Tara f FO 54:07,4

269. 460 Netty Gibson f F60 54:11,6