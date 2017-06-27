McEniff view: It's good to be still in the championship

It’s good to be still in the championship and looking forward to getting up and running again after losing to Tyrone.

By the time we face Longford on Saturday evening Rory Gallagher and the team will have had two weeks to get things back on track.

I know there was a lot of disappointment about the defeat by Tyrone and particularly the performance.

All I can say about that is we haven’t become a bad team overnight.

I would like to remind people that we are in a period of transition and in the process of rebuilding a new team.

I expect us to bounce back on Saturday and get our championship back up and running again.

I know Longford have something of a record of taking out big guns in recent years. Mayo and Monaghan are just two of the examples in recent years.

But the bottom line is Donegal are a Division One team and Longford are in Division Three of the league.

They have a number of quality players. Mickey Quinn in midfield has played for Leinster and Ireland and Sean McCormack is a class forward and will want watching.

Among the things we should have learned from the Tyrone game was that we need to strengthen and add a little power.

Martin McElhinney and Hugh McFadden are two players that fit the bill when it comes to power and size.

If Tyrone showed up one thing it was that the young lads are just that and still haven’t the power to compete in the white heat of the championship.

There is a lot of chat about the experience lost with the retirements of Eamon McGee, Rory Kavanagh, Christy Toye, Neil Gallagher, Colm McFadden and Anthony Thompson.

But they are all big men too and with the exception of Anthony Thompson, are all over six foot.

First round qualifiers are always difficult games but Longford are no Tyrone and we have them in Ballybofey.

They will be decent and will ask questions and if the Donegal heads aren’t in the right place, they could be a banana skin. However, I don't see anything other than a Donegal win.

Finally, I was down in Na Rossa on Friday evening with the Bundoran U-12s playing Na Rossa. They were telling me that they only have 85 children in the three schools in the parish.

But they gave us a great reception and had crisps and minerals afterwards for all the players and a cuppa for the adults. It was a lovely gesture and was greatly appreciated.

Brian McEniff was in conversation with Tom Comack.