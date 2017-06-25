Naomh Conaill get much needed win over St. Michael's to ease relegation worries

Naomh Conaill moved a little further away from relegation trouble with a big win over third placed St. Michael's in Davy Brennan Memorial Park.



Naomh Conaill . . . . . . . 2-16

St. Michael's . . . . . . . . . 1-9



There was little between the sides in the opening half with Naomh Conaill ahead by the minimum at the break, 0-8 to 0-7, but they pulled away in the second half to win easily. Eoghan McGettigan was the man on fire for the home side finishing with 1-5 to his name.

NAOMH CONAILL: Tony Byrne; AJ Gallagher, Johnny Bonner, Stephen Molloy; Aaron Thompson (0-1), Anthony Thompson, Eoin Waide; Kieran Gallagher, Ethan O'Donnell; Marty Boyle, Dermot Molloy (0-6, 4f), Kevin McGettigan; Brendan McDyre (1-2), Eoghan McGettigan (1-5), Leon Thomson (0-2). Subs Leo McLoone for S Molloy 47, Oran Doherty for O'Donnell 55, Hughie Gallagher for K McGettigan 57 and Jamie Cranley for E McGettigan 59.

ST MICHAELS: Dean McColgan; Christopher McElhinney, Michael Gallagher, Tony Toye; Brendan Roddan, Ciaran Gallagher, Oisin Langan; Michael Cannon (0-1), Liam Paul Ferry' Colin McFadden (1-1), Andrew Kelly (0-3, 1f), Keelan McGee; Stephen Coyle, Brian McLaughlin, Colm McFadden (0-3, 2f), Subs: Owen Kelly (0-1) for McGee 49 and Aaron Bowyer for Coyle 52 mins.

REFEREE: Enda McFeely (St Mary's Convoy)