Glenswilly add to Four Masters' relegation worries

Glenswilly used all their experience and know-how to get the better of Four Masters in a closely fought Division One meeting in Donegal town on Sunday.

Four Masters . . . 0-8

Glenswilly 2-9

The sides were level at half time, 0-5 apiece. But once they got their act together in the second half, Aidy Glackin’s Glenswilly got the scores that mattered and in the end, they ran out comfortable winners.

For Four Masters, it was another disappointing day. The defeat leaves them rooted to the bottom of the table and in big relegation trouble.

Glenswilly, in contrast, will be delighted with the victory which will go some way to easing their own relegation fears for now.

They lost midfielder Cathal Gallagher to what appeared a hamstring injury in the second half, but by that stage they were on their way to the win. Leon Kelly, Ciaran Bonner and Gary Copper McFadden all impressed over the hour.

It was Kelly who scored the all-important first goal early in the second half when his shot beat Ryan Haughey in the Four Masters goal.

A short time later, Haughey was picking the ball out of his net again when Kealan McFadden scored his team’s second.

Darren Doherty top-scored for the home side with three points.

FOUR MASTERS: Ryan Haughey; Ryan O’Donnell, Dylan Kennedy, Josh Lacey; Caolan Loughney, Daire Quinn, Barry Dunnion; Kevin McBrearty, Leo McHugh; Shaun Meehan, Sean O’Kennedy, Emmett Doogan; Darren Doherty, Dillon Muldoon, Patrick Reid. Sub: Thomas McGowan for S O’Kennedy.

GLENSWILLY: Philip O’Donnell; Ruairi Crawford, Eamonn Ward, Ryan Diver; Ryan Hunter, Joe Gibbons, Oisin Crawford; Cathal Gallagher, Leon Kelly); Caolan Kelly, Ciaran Gibbons, Cormac Callaghan; Gary McFadden, Ciaran Bonner, Kealan McFadden.

Subs: Brian Farrelly for C Gallagher, Christopher McMonagle for K McFadden.