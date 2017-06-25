Much needed win for Naomh Brid against Letterkenny Gaels

A goal from Darragh Brogan in the 38th minute put Naomh Brid on their way to a comfortable victory over Letterkenny Gaels at Fr. Tierney Park, Ballyshannon on Saturday evening.

NAOMH BRID 2-9

LETTERKENNY GAELS 1-6

Brogan's goal put daylight between the sides and the Gaels never looked like bridging the gap.

Naomh Brid had a 0-5 to 0-2 half-time lead thanks to points from Callum Gallagher (2), Darragh Brogan (2) and Owen Harron, all from play, while Conor McBrearty got both Gaels' scorers.

The home side had lost Ross Gallagher to a black card on 23 minutes, but they were in control after Brogan's goal early in the second half.

Conor McBrearty was a one-man scoring machine for the Letterkenny side, accounting for all 1-6 of their total.

His goal came from the penalty spot in the closing stages, but almost immediately Naomh Brid hit back with Clint Walsh getting the second Naomh Brid goal.

NAOMH BRID: Pauric McDaid; Michael Gallagher, Pauric Gormley, Conal Rooney; Eoghan McGarrigle, Clint Walsh (1-0), Ross Gallagher; Thomas Gallagher, Paul McGrory; Jamie Timoney, Callum Gallagher (0-2), Henry Duignan; Callum McGrory, Darragh Brogan (1-3,1f), Owen Harron (0-2). Subs., Billy Harron for Ross Gallagher, bcard; Stephen McDaid (0-1).

LETTERKENNY GAELS: James Kerr; Benny Hill, Kevin Kilkenny, Conor Coll; Ray Quinn, Sean McDonagh, John Doran; Brendan O'Brien, Mark Hunter; Paddy Doherty, Cormac Cannon, Tristain Ferris; Odhran McMacken, Conor McBrearty (1-6,3f,pen), Pearse Doherty.