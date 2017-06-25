Naomh Columba impressive in victory in Glenfin

Naomh Columba maintained their push for promotion with a five-point away win over Glenfin in Pairc Taobhoige.

Glenfin …………………..1-6

Naomh Columba ……… 2-8

Kevin McNern, in the first half, and Stephen Jones, in the second half, scored the goals for Paddy J McGinley’s young side.

With leaders Aodh Ruadh suffering an away defeat in Buncrana, Naomh Columba are now just two points off the Ernesiders, with a game in hand.

Naomh Columba led 1-5 to 0-3 at half-time having played with a strong wind in their backs in the opening 30 minutes.

Kevin McNern, who put in a big shift throughout, got them off to the best possible start with a goal inside the opening three minutes.

McNern gave Liam O’Meara no chance from close range after good approach play by Jason McGinley and Philip McNern.

Pauric Cunningham (2), Declan McGuire (2) and Stephen Jones scored the first half Naomh Columba points.

Gary Dorrian, Conor McBride and Jason Morrow raised the first half white flags for the locals.

Naomh Columba, despite facing into the strong wind, took the fight to Glenfin in the second period.

And with Michael Maguire, Paddy Byrne, Declan McGuire, Barry Carr, Gavin McGinley, Stephen Jones and Kevin McNern rolling up their sleeves, they had opened up a seven point, 1-8 to 0-4, lead by the end of third quarter.

And while Conor McBride and Paddy O’Connor pulled two back for Liam Breen’s charges, Naomh Columba were home and hosed when Stephen Jones struck for goal number two.

Jones, who attacked from wing back throughout, got on the end of a good build up involving Pauric Cunningham and Michael Maguire who carried from deep.

That was on 56 minutes and the margin was out to eight points with the clock ticking.

Karl McGlynn did get in for a Glenfin goal two minutes later but alas it was all too late and Naomh Columba held on for the win and the precious league points.

NAOMH COLUMBA: Pauric O’Donnell; Kieran McBrearty, Philip Doherty, Paul Doherty; Pauric Ward, Barry Carr, Stephen Jones (1-3, 3f); Paddy Byrne (0-1), Michael Maguire; Kevin McNern (1-0), Declan McGuire (0-2), Philip McNern; Ryan McNern, Gavin McGinley, Pauric Cunningham (0-2,1f).

Subs: Martin Cunningham for P Doherty, h/t.

GLENFIN: Liam O’Meara; David Carr, Gavin McDermott, Gary Herron; Kyle Doherty, Daniel McGlynn, Paddy O’Connor (0-1,1f); Hugh Foy, Stephen Ward; Karl McGlynn (1-0), Jason Morrow (0-1), Gary Dorrian (0-1); Conor McBride (0-3, 2f), Stephen McDermott, Stephen McGlynn.

Subs: Kevin McGlynn for H Foy, h/t; Conor Ward for K Doherty 37, Paddy McGrath for C McBride 46; Ciaran Foy for G Dorrian 51.

REFEREE: Greg McGrory (Four Masters).