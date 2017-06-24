Four-point victory for St. Eunan's in Milford

St Eunan’s moved into second place on their own at the top of the AllSportStore.com Division One League table with a hard-earned four point win over Milford, in Moyle View Park.

MILFORD …………...0-13

ST EUNAN’S ……….1-14

Paddy McGowan scored the goal and also converted a free and Rory Kavanagh and Conor Parke kicked three points each in a game in which the winners had nine different scorers.

Another telling statistics from a tie that had a good edge to it from the first whistle to the last, was that three St Eunan’s defenders got their names on the scoresheet.

Conor Parke, who was in sparkling form at cornerback, kicked three points while full-back Sean Hensey and young wing back Dylan Sweeney, posted one each.

Milford on the other hand relied on Tony McNamee, Gary Merritt and Luke Barrett from placed balls to keep them in the tie.

St Eunan’s played against the stiff breeze in the first half. They lost veteran John Haran to a black card after three minutes and still led by three points at half-time.

Rory Kavanagh, who controlled midfield for long spells, Paddy McGowan, Kieran Sharkey, Conor Gibbons, Sean Hensey and Lee McMonagle all found the range for St Eunan’s in the opening 30 minutes.

Gary Merritt and Luke Barrett, 0-2 each and Tony McNamee all scored for the locals who were still in the tie at the changeover.

Milford made a good start to the second half and were back in the tie thanks to points from Luke Barrett and Darragh Black within four minutes of the restart.

But with the margin down to one, 0-8 to 0-7, St Eunan’s opened up a five point margin, 0-12 to 0-7, by the 42nd minute mark.

Parke, Sweeney, Darragh Mulgrew and man of the match Rory Kavanagh raised the white flags for the black and ambers.

And the lead was out to seven points when Paddy McGowan got on the end of a good move for a well worked goal and a 1-12 to 0-8 lead.

That was on 44 minutes. But instead of kicking on St Eunan’s sat on their lead and they only added three more points as they were outscored 0-6 to 0-3 by a game Milford who simply never gave up the fight until the end.

MILFORD: Caolan McGettigan; Kieran Sheridan, Barry McNulty, Brandon Wilkie; David Curley, Padraig Curley, TJ Evesson; Joey Cullen, Shaun Black; Gary Merritt (0-3, 2f), Luke Barrett (0-3,1f), Tony McNamee (0-5, 5f);Christopher Barrett (0-1), Darragh Black (0-1), Kyle Black.

Subs: Martin Doyle for P Curley 58; James Doyle for B McNulty 61.

ST EUNAN’S: Matthew Gallagher; Conor Moore, Sean Hensey (0-1), Conor Parke (0-3); Dylan Sweeney (0-1), Conor Morrison, Barry McGeehin; Conall Dunne, Rory Kavanagh (0-3); Darragh Mulgrew (0-1), John Haran, Lee McMonagle (0-1,1f); Conor Gibbons (0-2), Paddy McGowan (1-1, 1f); Kieran Sharkey (0-1).

Subs: Oisin Carr for J Haran, black card, 3; Brian McIntyre for D Sweeney 58; Jake Whelan for P McGowan 59.

REFEREE: Seamus McGonagle (Aodh Ruadh).