McLaughlin sets new record with Ultra Race victory

Ronan McLaughlin has won the Donegal Wild Atlantic 555 Cycle.

The Muff man won the title last year and retained after a magnificent effort which saw him post a time of 19:19:40, an average of 28.7kph.

It's a new record for McLaughlin who was so impressive throughout.

Second was local triathlete, Aidan Callaghan in 19:39:43, with local adventure racer, Marty Lynch, third in 20:01:24.

Speaking at the finish ramp in Letterkenny this morning, McLaughlin described the event as fantastic.

"It was really tough and I had to push hard. The support of my family and management was so important. I'm glad it's done," he commented.

First team finishers were Team Maxi T, 17.04.38, followed by Team Carn 17.05.38. Both are four member teams.

The first two man team, Inishowen Wheelers clocked a time of 17.54.52, followed by Clatty Bucks in 18.12.36.

The quickest team last year recorded a time of 17.45.

Ultra race specialist, Joe Barr, who was third last year, pulled out due to sickness in Inishowen early on.

The race is continuing this morning and motorists are urged to take care and be aware of participants who will be travelling in towards the finish at Letterkenny via Barnesmore Gap and the Twin Towns.