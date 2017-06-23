McLaughlin continues to lead as race reaches Fanad

Almost ten hours since the first of the cyclists left the starting ramp in the Donegal Atlantic Way Ultra 555km Cycle, the leading competitors are through Knockalla, heading towards Fanad.

Ronan McLaughlin, last year’s winner, has been leading since the start and continues to set the pace.

There’s a real battle for second spot with Aidan Callaghan (Letterkenny) and Marty Lynch (Ramelton) both going well.

Earlier in the day, one of the race favourites, Joe Barr, had to withdraw from the event due to sickness.

Barr, who was third last year, took ill near Moville and had to pull out of the race.

There are some fascinating battles too in the team events with two-person team, four-person team and eight-person team categories.

And just to underline the fact that this is a race for all levels of cyclist, the oldest competitor is 75-year-old Hugh Tinney from Letterkenny and the youngest are 17-year-old Pauric McGinty and Anthony Diver.

One of the race organisers, Shaun Stewart, said he was happy with the way the event has gone so far. He urged people to come out and support the cyclists as they make their way around the county and urged motorists to take car and to be aware of the competitors along the route.