Early drama in Ultra race as Joe Barr forced to withdraw

Last year’s race winner Ronan McLaughlin is the early leader of the Donegal Atlantic Way Ultra 555km Cycle.

The Donegal man is already on course to retain his title, despite being only 150kms into his race through Inishowen.

His prospects of winning have been boosted by the news that one of the race favourites, Joe Barr, has had to withdraw from the event due to sickness.

Barr, who was third last year, took ill near Moville and had to pull out of the race.

Around 300 riders are taking part in the second staging of the cycle event which got underway in Letterkenny on Friday morning.

The first of the 31 solo riders rolled off the ramp at the Mount Errigal Hotel at 10 am, with the other 30 heading off at one minute intervals thereafter.

After a 20 minute break, the 20 two-person teams set off at 10.50 am.

There are 37 four-person teams. The eleven eight-person teams were the last group to take the countdown with the last off off at 12.40 pm.

So far the weather has stayed dry for the cyclists but the strong winds have already been a factor in the early stages of the race.