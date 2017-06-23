Harps v Derry game off - but no new date fixed

Finn Harps are still awaiting confirmation for a new date for their north west derby meeting with Derry City at Finn Park.

The Premier Division meeting was originally scheduled to take place next Friday night, June 30th. However, because of Derry City's involvement in the Europa League, both clubs have known for some time that their league meeting would have to be rescheduled.

The FAI have confirmed a number of fixture changes because of European action and while new dates have been agreed in the vast majority of the cases, the match involving Harps and Derry is just one of two without a new date.

The situation won't have gone down well at Finn Park. Harps officials have already gone on the record to say that their preferred date for the rescheduled game is Sunday, July 2nd.

Harps are afraid that they could lose out on a substantial gate if a suitable date is not found for the rescheduled game.

However, it's understood Derry City weren't keen on playing the game on Sunday, July 2nd as it comes right in the middle of their two Europa League ties which are being played on Thursday, June 29th and Thursday, July 6th.

Champions Dundalk will be playing in the UEFA Champions League this campaign whilst Cork City, Derry City and Shamrock Rovers will all by flying the flag in the Europa League.

The FAI today confirmed that Derry City's trip to Finn Harps on Friday, June 30th has been postponed with the Candystripes set to travel to FC Midtjylland in the Europa League and a new date will be set in due course.

Due to Cork City's trip to Estonia to face Levadia Tallinn, the Premier Division fixture between Cork City and Bohemians on Friday, June 30th has been postponed, with a new date to be announced in due course.

Shamrock Rovers' fixture against Sligo Rovers on Saturday, July 1st has been rearranged for Sunday, July 2nd at the Showgrounds, with kick-off at 6pm, as Shamrock Rovers face FC Stjarnan on Thursday, June 29th in the Europa League.

With Dundalk set to face Rosenborg BK in the UEFA Champions League, to assist with their preparation, the Lilywhites' trip to Bohemians has been moved forward from Friday, July 7th to Wednesday, July 5th with kick-off at 7.45pm.

Finally, Cork City's home game against St. Patrick's Athletic, originally scheduled for Friday, July 7th, has been rearranged for Sunday, July 9th with kick-off at 2pm due to the second leg against Levadia Tallinn.