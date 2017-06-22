Gaoth Dobhair win in Dungloe as Kevin Cassidy comes out of retirement

Gaoth Dobhair held on for a narrow win against Dungloe as Kevin Cassidy came out of retirement tonight in Rosses Park.

Gaoth Dobhair ……… 0-16

Dungloe ……………….2-9

In what was an evenly contested game throughout Gaoth Dobhair came from two down at half-time to bag the two precious league points

They had led by five points at one stage in the first half only to be rocked by two Dungloe goals in the space of a minute.

Former All-Star defender Kevin Cassidy, who retired last summer following Gaoth Dobhair’s exit from the club championship, was introduced late in the game and just after the visitors had wrestled back the lead.

Cory Gallagher hit the first of the goals for the locals on 22 minutes and Christopher Sweeney was plucking the ball out of his net 60 seconds later after he was beaten by Ryan Greene.

The goals, on the break, brought Dungloe back into a tie that was slipping away from them.

After an even opening ten minutes and Dungloe ahead by a point, 0-3 to 0-2, Gaoth Dobhair, who were playing with a strong breeze, took a firm grip on the game.

And with James Carroll and Noel Kelly in form in front of the Dungloe posts, the winner had opened up a 0-8 to 0-3 lead by the 20 minute mark.

But the two quick fire Dungloe goals turned the tie on its head and thanks to further points from the elusive Ryan Greene and Noel McBride, Dungloe took a two point lead to the dressing room at half-time 2-6 to 0-10.

Micheál McKelvey, from a 45, after Paul McGarvey had saved what looked like a certain Gaoth Dobhair goal and Niall Friel knocked over the other Gaoth Dobhair points.

After the sides exchanged an early point each in the second half, Gaoth Dobhair were soon back in front as James Carroll - who proved a constant threat until he was replaced late on - McKelvey and James O Baoill all found the range for a 0-14 to 2-7 lead.

Two quick Cory Gallagher points saw Dungloe regain the lead 2-9 to 0-14 by the end of the third quarter.

But amazingly the home team, with the wind in their back, failed to score for the remainder of the game.

They had chances but poor shot selection and coughing up possessions cost the locals as Noel Kelly - who scored five points, all from play - and Niall Friel punished with white flags on 46 and 51 minutes.

Kevin Cassidy ended his retirement when he was introduced ten minutes from time to help Gaoth Dobhair protect the lead.

DUNGLOE: Ciaran Sharkey; Mark Curran, Paul McGarvey, Doalty Boyle; Chris Greene, Darren Curran, Davy McCarron; Noel McBride (0-1), Cory Gallagher (1-2,1,45), Ryan Connors (0-1), Ryan Greene (1-3), Caolan Ward; Shaun McGee, Conor Greene (0-2), Shaun Sharkey. Subs: Danny Rodgers for C Ward 52.

GAOTH DOBHAIR: Christopher Sweeney; Ryan Kelly, Jamie Reynolds, James O Baoill (0-2,2f); Daire O Baoill, Niall Friel (0-2), Odhran Ferry; Micheál McKelvey (0-2,145,1f), Eamonn McGee; Sean Doherty, Naoise O Baoill, Peter McGee; Noel Kelly (0-4), James Carroll (0-6,3f), Eamon Collum. Subs: James Gallagher for S Doherty h/t; Christopher McFadden for J Reynolds 43; Kevin Cassidy for P McGee, Micheál Roarty for J Carroll both 51; Sean Boyle for N O Baoill 61; Neasan McBride for N Friel, black card 62.

REFEREE: Jimmy White (Killybegs)