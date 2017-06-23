Boyles back on the road in Waterford

After missing out on the Joule Donegal International Rally due to a family bereavement, Declan Boyle will be hoping to make an impression in Sunday's Waterford city based Dooley's Hotel Raven's Rock Rally.

For former national back-to-back champion Boyle in his Ford Fiesta WRC “The Rock” is a key event given that he has two non-finishes from the opening four rounds.

The Lettermacaward driver has netted 34 points from his outings in Nenagh and Monaghan and could still win the title but he needs to finish ahead of the runaway leader Sam Moffett - another non-finish would virtually end his title bid.

Reigning Triton Showers National Rally champion Clonmel’s Roy White, also in a Fiesta WRC, is currently Moffett’s closest rival – he is 24 points in arrears as he continues to seek that maiden win in a round of the Triton series.

The top quartet also includes former triple national champion Niall Maguire (Subaru WRC), who is six points further behind in equal third with the non-competing Donagh Kelly.

The Junior category includes the leading Triton Showers trio of Donegal’s Michael Boyle, Meath’s Brian Brady and Monaghan’s Johnny Treanor, all in Honda Civics.

The event is organised by Carrick-on-Suir Motor Club and is run over nine stages.

Top 10 Starters:

1. Sam Moffett/Karl Atkinson (Ford Fiesta WRC)

2. Declan Boyle/Brian Boyle (Ford Fiesta WRC)

3. Roy White/James O’Brien (Ford Fiesta WRC)

4. Niall Maguire/Enda Sherry (Subaru WRC S12B)

5. Brendan Cumiskey/Ronan O’Kane (Skoda Fabia R5)

6. Craig Breen/TBA (TBA)

7. Enda O’Brien/John Butler (Ford Escort)

8. David Guest/Paddy Robinson (Mitsubishi Lancer EvoIX)

9. Shane Maguire/Paul McLaughlin (Mitsubishi Lancer EvoIX)

10. Paul Barrett/Declan Tumilty (Subaru N14)

Provisional Championship Positions after Round 4: 1. S. Moffett 83points; 2. R. White 59pts; =3. D. Kelly & N. Maguire 53pts; 5. S. Maguire 39pts; 6. D. Boyle 34pts; 7. M. Kelly 32pts; 8. L. Hastings 31pts; 9. D. Guest 30pts & 10. A. Hetherington 23pts.