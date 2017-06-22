All systems go for Termon GAA 5k

In what is recognised as one of the fastest 5k courses in the Grand Prix Series, it’s all systems go for next Tuesday evening’s Termon GAA 5k.

Preparations have been underway for some weeks now, and the race route has just been rechecked for each kilometre marker with the lastest Jonescounter.com technology to ensure accuracy to the centimetre!

And the organisers are offering a €100 prize to the first sub-15 minute runner home, with the prize sponsored by CBM Signs.

The event is once again sponsored by Healthwise Pharmacies, with the prize for the first male and first female runner home supplied by Healthwise Pharmacies.

In a novel prizegiving addition to the usual Junior, Senior, Over-40, Over-50 and Over-60 categories, the club is offering a prize in male and female section for the first member of Termon GAA Club home.

The Termon 5k is very much a community occasion, with families as well as players and visitors from all over the county participating. Registration opens at 6pm at An Craoibhín, the race starts at 7.30

Afterwards participants can enjoy tea, scones and sandwiches courtesy of the club.