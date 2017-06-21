Harte of the Matter - on the perfect mile

The Perfect Mile. The book written by Neal Bascomb tells the tale of the pursuit of the perfect mile, i.e. running it in under 4 minutes, which people thought unachievable. For many years the distance seemed a little bit long for a human being to achieve such a feat.

It was the goal of many distance runners to achieve the unachievable at a time when the world was experiencing dramatic changes.

The three main men were John Landy, Roger Bannister and Wes Santee who all pursued the goal of a 4-minute mile. Coming into the 1940’s it went from a time of 4.06.2 minutes in January, 1942 to 4.01.4 minutes in 1945. It would never be achieved they said, but the guys reckoned it could and set out to break the barrier.

People thought it was impossible and whoever achieved this feat would go down in history as the greatest runner ever to live. However, it would be beaten and regularly.

Today it’s no great feat to beat the 4-minute mile and times are getting quicker. It’s achieved by hard work and dedication and a will to beat the 4-minute mile.

Moments like the day man first conquered the 4-minute mile are forged into history. The time achieved that day would inspire others to follow. John Landy achieved something that his generation thought was impossible to human mankind. It was the era of record breaking and the world was carrying those stories throughout the community, and sports reporters were like schoolboys who were full of enthusiasm and knowledge.

Times have changed and we now have 4-minute miles all over the world. Will a 3-minute mile ever be achieved? Who knows as it seemed impossible to beat a 4-minute mile.

Time will tell and it’s people like Danny McDaid in this county who inspired many to take running seriously. Runners in Donegal have taken heart from watching him take on the world’s best and do well. He has dedication and commitment that paid off in the end and I’m sure had he been born in another country, Danny may have achieved more. Years after he gave up competitive running he is still a household name and his achievements will be remembered well into the future.

We have a fascination with athletes who achieve the impossible and Danny has inspired many an athlete to glory, whether it is in the schoolyard or on the Olympic stage.

He has shown that skill and determination can bring the best out in us, no matter what sport or lifetime ambition we aim for. Long may he live and I am sure he will be remembered for generations as the Donegal man who inspired a generation of runners.

Who will be the next Danny McDaid? His dedication to sport is unrivalled in Donegal running history. His enthusiasm shines out in sporting circles and we may never see another Danny as he made the jump from Sunday races to the top distance races in the world. Life is never that simple and athletes can only be judged on results, but Danny’s achievements go beyond that and his legacy will last a long time.

London tragedy

It makes me think how society can unite for the benefit of all.

Society can help when something awful happens and it has been shown this week when people took control following the terrible fire disaster in London. The attitude of Theresa May, however, left a lot to be desired.

She appeared lost in some of the interviews she gave last week. She thought that by calling an election in the U.K. she would return with a massive majority. That failed to happen and her party actually lost seats in Westminster which was never predicted.

Bob Dylan sang ‘A Hard Rain’s Gonna Fall’ where he chronicles the life of someone who is struggling with issues that haunt him. It showed that the youth of the early sixties were going through the same turmoil as those growing up today. Same feelings, different times.