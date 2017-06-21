Donegal GAA Club Call

BUNCRANA

Last week's lotto numbers were 6, 12, 18, 21. There was no jackpot winner.

The Club and Michelle McKenna would like to thank everyone for their donations to our club second hand shop over the past couple of weeks.

Well done to all the boy and girls, and of course all the coaches and parents, of Scoil Iosagain on the fantastic double win in the county finals of Allianz Cumann na mBunscol, in Burt.

The boys won the county shield Division One defeating Scoil Naomh Fiachra of Illistrin, in the final.

The girls won the county cup Division One. They also defeated Scoil Naomh Fiachra of Illistrin, in the final.

The club Kellogg's GAA Cúl Camp is on from 24th to 28th July from 10am to 2.30pm daily.

Book online at; https://www.kelloggsculcamps.gaa.ie/ of contact Lawrence Hegarty on 0860604058.

The U8 girls played Burt in The Scarvey on Friday evening. Both sides fought hard and every girl give 100%.

The U-10 girls also put in a good performance against Burt also on on Friday evening.

The Buncrana Community Games U-12 Ulster final panel that unfortunately lost to St Patrick's, Cavan is as follows; Chloe Donaghey, Nicole McDaid, Sorcha Doherty, Ruby Canning, Danielle, Dawson, Tara Rose Mahon, Natasha Doherty,Megan O'Hagan, Caoimhe Doherty, Gemma Loughrey, Carla Gallagher, Kate Sarsfield, Moya Logan, Olivia McLaughlin, Sarah Sreenan, Klara Sheridan.

IORRAS

The senior men played Carn on Saturday night and got back to winning ways

Match ‘n’ Win for numbers drawn on Thursday June 15th were 2, 6, 7, 16.The jackpot was not won. The €15 winners were Margaret Doherty, Magheramore, Oisin and Conail Donaghey, Magheramore, Clare McCarron, Cleagh, Gerard Callaghan, Coolcross, Ciara Parke, Ardagh.

Jackpot next week is €3,460.

The Kellogg's Gaa Cul Camp in Straid from July 3rd to 7th July. https://www.kelloggsculcamps.gaa.ie/.

MALIN

This year’s summer camp will take place in Connolly Park from Monday 17th – 21st of July.

There was no winner of last week’s lotto jackpot of €1,100. The numbers drawn were 2-1-5-3-4-7-6. The €50 winner went to Loretto Reilly c/o John McLaughlin (David), Carrowmore, Malin. Next week’s jackpot is €1150.

There was no winner of previous week’s lotto jackpot of €1050. The numbers drawn were 4-1-5-7-3-62.

The €50 winner went to Nuala Doherty, Malin Well, Malin Head.

Well done to the under 14 girls who beat St Mary’s Convoy in the county final last Saturday. This team topped their league and deservedly won the final. This is a great achievement for Denise McCarron and her management team.

MOVILLE

The timesheet for the 22nd Golf Classic at Greencastle Golf Club is quickly filling up. You can reserve your tee time by contacting Greencastle Golf Club on 00353749381013.

This year’s Kellogg's Cúl Camp takes place from the July 10th to 14th. Places can now be booked online via the Kellogg's GAA Cul Camps website.

There was no winner of last week's lotto jackpot. The €50 was won by Paddy Duffy. The numbers drawn were 4,8,13,14. Next week's jackpot is €1,100.

The senior ladies continued their fine start to the season by claiming another two points after a comfortable win of st Eunan’s on Saturday evening.

RED HUGH’S

Last week's lotto numbers were 3,4,2,6,5,7,8,1. The winning sequence was 3,4,2 Jessica Kelly, Edenoughill, won €50. Next week’s jackpot is €2,750

This week’s 100 Club winner was Niamh Alexander the Park - €100

The senior men put in a brilliant performance against Burt in the league on Saturday evening at the Cross, to claim the league points.

The reserve's also came away with impressive victory against Burt.

Well done to Dylan Gallagher representing Dromore NS on winning the U12 skills challenge and will go onto represent the club in the county skills competition.

Cathal McMenamin finished highest from Gleneely. Well done to all the boys who took part. Both Players will now partake in the Aurivo Primary Skills competition at MacCumhaill Park, Ballybofey on Friday.

GAEIL FHANADA

Last week's lotto numbers were 2, 4, 9, 15, 23. The jackpot was not won. The €100 winner was Mairead Nic Giolla Bháin.Next week's jackpot: €2,550.

Tá Údarás na Gaeltachta ag tairiscint Scoláireachtaí Printíseachta gur fiú níos mó na €2000 do dhaoine atá ag iarraidh cailíocht mar cheardaí a bhaint amach.

Tá na Scoláireachtaí seo d'iarrthóirí Gaeltachta le Gaeilge líofa. Má tá suim ag duine ar bith ann, cuir scairt ar 091 503139 nó 091 503121 chun tuilleadh eolais a fháil faoi.

Caithfidh na hiarratais a bheith istigh roimh an 23ú den mhí seo. Na déan moill má tá suim agaibh ann!

The senior ladies had a great but narrow win over Convy, at the weekend. They won a cracking contest by a point.

Manager John Mc Conigley will be delighted with the heart and work rate shown by his team.

Downings emerged victorious to pick up their second win of the season in a hard hitting but entertaining league game played in a breezy Downings on Wednesday evening. Downings also the reserve game.

We'd like to wish Ryan 'Red Bird' McGonigle a speedy recovery after a nasty injury sustained in this evening's defeat to Downings.

Well done to everyone who braved the elements today for the School Sports Day. Nobody allowed the rain to dampen our spirits. A big shout out to Bridie Doherty and Margaretta McConigley who put in a huge amount of work on the day and beforehand.

Also a big thank you to our GAA Schools coach, Manus Friel,for playing his part in making the day such a success.

SEAN MACCUMHAILL’S

The senior men recorded a much needed win over Buncrana on Saturday evening. e reserves were very depleted and lost out in the opening game.

The U14 boys team are heading off to Féile Peil Na nÓg from the 23rd to the 25th of June in Cavan.

There was no winner of this week’s lotto prize of €6,300. The numbers drawn were 4, 6, 12 and 29. There were three match 3 winners: Paddy Clohessy, Dreenan, Donal Kelly, Letterkenny, and Samuel Bonner, Castlefinn who receive €50 each. This week’s jackpot is €6,400.

AN CLOCHAN LIATH

B'iad 4, 13, 28 agus 29 a huimhireacha a lotto a tarraingíodh ag deireadh na seachtaine agus níor baineadh póta óir an lotto.

Beidh €3000 sa phóta óir don seachtain seo. Bhain na daoine seo leanas €20 an ceann: Gerald and Mary McElwee - Dungloe, Mabel Houston - Cleendra, Noreen Greene - 83 Loughanure, Joe Boyle - Upper Keadue, Sean McGarvey - Ranafast.

Evening of Scor in the clubhouse on Friday the 30th of June to celebrate Catriona Solan reaching the All Ireland final earlier this year. Guest acts from other clubs and acts from our own club who participated in Scor will perform. Show starts at 8:30. Tea served.

CLOUGHANEELY

The lotto numbers drawn on June 14th were 3,4,7,12,14,16.

There was no jackpot winner. We had 18 match 4's and the one winner drawn for €100 was Sarah Ann Ferry, Murroe. The jackpot this week is €3,550.

Many thanks to everyone who came out in support of the Minor Boards 5K run/walk on Monday evening last.

The U-14s played Termon in a top of the group decider on Monday evening last. The lads were unfortunate to lose out by two points in the end after they made an unbelievable come-back in the second half.

REALT NA MARA

There was no winner of this week’s Bunotto jackpot. The winning numbers were 2 9 14 19 20. The €50 winners were Chris O'Rourke Liscarbin, Aghacashel Carrick on Shannon; Josephine Devlin, 29 Station Road, Castledawson; Kieran Furey, Glassagh Cloghan, Co Donegal. Next week's jackpot will be €5950.

There will be no U8 or U10 training next weekend due to the club grounds being used for the Sea Sessions festival.

The U12s have one remaining away fixture against Na Rossa. The U14s are training on Wednesday night at the Magh Ene pitch.

The U12s girls had another great performance last weekend when they played Ballyshannon, Donegal Town and Pettigo/N.Brid winning two out of their three games.

The Kellogg’s Cul Camp will take place this year in Gaelic Park,Bundoran from Monday July 24th to Friday 28th.Online registration is now open at www.kelloggsculcamps.gaa.ie

AODH RUADH

The U-14s unfortunately lost their two games against Four Masters last week.

The Division One U-12 side overcame Dungloe 4-10 to 3-5 away in the league. Meanwhile the Division Two team's game with Na Rossa was postponed.

Goals were to prove the difference in the girls under 14 county decider played in MacCumhaill Park on Saturday afternoon. Aodh Ruadh outscored Downings 16 to 13, but they failed to find the net and had they done so the match could have taken a dramatically different complexion. The final score was 0-16 to 4-9.

Aodh Ruadh lost out to Castleblayney in the Táin League on Saturday afternoon, the Monaghan men running out 3-15 to 2-5 winners.

The under 14 hurlers suffered a disappointing defeat against St Eunan's in the B Championship final on Thursday last.

The annual Aodh Ruadh Summer Camp returns on Monday, 3rd July and runs to Friday, 14th July.

There was no winner of last week's Aodh Ruadh Lotto jackpot of €3,300. The winning numbers drawn were Ann Ferguson, the Rock; Pat Melly, c/o Pat's Bar; Dympna Cronin, Lawne Park; Michael Melly Jr and Gearoid Ni Guna, Saint Benildus Avenue. In the lucky dip €20 went to 4, 5, 6, 7, 14 and 15. Next draw is in Dicey Reilly's with a jackpot of €3,400 on Sunday.

ST NAUL’S

Week six of the club development draw made on June 6th were €200 - John Gallagher, Inver. (Joe Brennan);5th €200 - Sharon Kelly, Frosses; (Aisling O’Loughlin); 4th - €200 Nan McLoughlin and Bobby Moore (Bobby Moore); €300 - Helena Dunleavy, Texaco. (Christy Dunleavy); €500 - Oisin and Darragh Gallagher, Station Road. (Andrew Gallagher); €1000 - Christine Maloney, Frosses. (Michael Thomas).

Paid-up members draw €500 - OBNFS Carrick-on-Shannon. (Enda Lynch); €500 Ann and Eddie Meehan. (Eamonn Breslin).

Week seven draw will take place this Friday evening in the Clubhouse at 8.30pm.

The June monthly meeting will take place on Monday 26th June at 9pm in the Clubhouse.

ST MICHAEL'S

A table quiz in aid of the St. Michael's Players Welfare Fund will be held in Rose's Bar in Creeslough on Friday the 23rd June at 9pm.

There was no jackpot winner in the mini lotto on Sunday night last. The numbers drawn were and 3,4,12,16,17,19. There were no match five winners and 23 people matched 4 and their names were drawn. The winner of the €100 was George Sweeney, Magheramena, Dunfanaghy This week's jackpot be €3850.

The Cul Camp takes place at the Bridge Dunfanaghy from Monday July 31th to Friday 4th August for boys and girls aged from, 6 to 13 years.

Clg Naomh Micheal had a wonderful day in Greencastle, Co Tyrone on Saturday last at a blitz organized by the LGFA Ulster.

KILLYBEGS

The Kilotto numbers drawn last week were 7,8,10,19.

There was no jackpot winner. This week's jackpot is €1,650. The Cul Camp will take place from the 10th-14th July, in Fintra.

NAOMH CONAILL

There was no winner of this week lotto. The numbers drawn were 5-9-23-25. The €50 went to Bernie Mc Loone, Main Street and John Paul McGlynn, Fintown. Next week’s jackpot will be €10,000.

With regards to our recent participation in Comórtas Peil na Gaeltachta in Tourmakeady, the club would like to express our sincere gratitude to the following that sponsored us namely Glenties Services and Kieran Kennedy. The club would also like to congratulate the Naomh Conaill senior ladies team on their victory in the intermediate final in Comórtas Peil na Gaeltachta.

The wonderful Rodd Hogg, Irish Magician will be appearing in the Limelight, for one night only on Friday 23rd June doors open at 8:30pm. Tickets are are on sale in the Inniskeel Co-op, Costcutters, Glenties, the Limelight and Glenties Services. Tickets can also be got from Brendan O'Donnell, Gerard O'Donnell, Martin 'Shanky' Smith, and Paul McGuigan.

NAOMH BRID

Well done to the U12s who drew with Four Masters 2-10 each. This leaves them in second place after nine games and through to the final against Kilcar. The team: Troy Haney; Tadgh McGarrigle, Cale Breslin, Patrick Gormley; Mickey Harron, Donal Gallagher; Liam Given, Aaron McGrory, Declan Maguire; John Anderson, Callum McCafferty, Adam Lyons. John Britton. Subs Eoin Gallagher, Dylan Mc Grory, Jamie Anderson, Oisin Brogan, Corey O' Hart, Owen Mullaney, Adrian O Brien, Callum Doherty Kennedy.

Naomh Brid are holding a dance in the Dew Drop Inn, Laghey, on the 24th June. Music by Kieran Mc Aree.

There was no overall winner of this week’s lotto draw. The jackpot stands at €4,550. The numbers drawn were 1, 2, 9, 19, and 22. The €25 winners were Claudia Mc Crea, Grainne Gallagher, Julie Mundy, PJ O Driscoll.

NA ROSSA

The club committee would like to extend its sincere condolences to Michael Duddy and his family on the sad passing of Gracie last Thursday. May she rest in peace.

ST MARY'S (CONVOY)

The U 14 girls lost out to Malin in the county final.

A big thanks to our young coaches who took the girls this year Eimear Shovlin, Caoimhe Browne and Nadia McGee.

The senior ladies lost to Fanad at the weekend end in a tightly contested game with only a point in it

The club's Kellogg's Cul camp on the first week of July. Applications can be made online or contact Elaine 0860746540 for details.

LETTERKENNY GAELS

This summer at Letterkenny Gaels we have three exciting weeks of GAA fun which includes Hurling, Cúl Camp and Camogie at Páirc na nGael.

The Seamus De Faoite Summer School will be running from 17th-21st of July. This Ulster GAA Irish language course is free to Club members and anyone interested can get more information on the Club Facebook page.

The U-10 footballers got their Northern Board Summer Blitz series off to a great start on Saturday morning at Pairc na nGael. The visiting teams were St Eunan's and Sean MacCumhaills who both fielded two U-10 teams.

FOUR MASTERS

There was no winner of the lotto jackpot €1100 made on Monday night.

The €50 winners in the lucky dip were Kevin Mitchell, Drimark and Gary Martin, Clar. The numbers drawn were 4,19, 20 and 24.

Well done to our three U10 boys football teams who took part in a good blitz today in Tir Conaill. With Naomh Conaill, Ardara and Aodh Ruadh in attendance the standard of football was high. All three teams won all their games.

The U14 Camogie team were in Kilkenny at the weekend to take part in the 2017 Feile na Gael.

On the first day, Friday evening they played two very tough matches against Windgap (favourites to win their division) and Knockananna from Wicklow.

Paulstown were their host club. They played Paulstown and Longford Slashers on Saturday. The Longford girls won a tight game by two points after scoring a late goal.

wn we travelled to Carnew to play in the quarter final against Longford Slashers. This was definitely the highlight match with the girls getting a two point lead early on in the first half. Longford Slashers got two very quick points in the second half but our girls never gave up and scored a point to put them one ahead and looked like they would win when devastatingly in the last few seconds of the game Longford Slashers stole a goal to go on and win the match.

Thank you girls for being such a wonderful team; thank you coaches, Laurence Doherty and Danny Buckley for guiding them; thank you Mary Canavan for medical help and support throughout.

This weekend it's the turn of our U-14 boys who travel to Sligo to take part in Féile na nÓg. Best wishes to all involved.

TIR CHONAILL GAELS

The junior team won their Division Three League game at the weekend. They defeated St Anthony's 2-15 to 2-5.

The men’s English-born junior team had a hugely successful weekend in Carrick on the weekend. An early start at Luton Airport on Saturday morning saw a group of 40 players and club members head for the Hills where they arrived safely Saturday afternoon.

Following a scenic walk along the beach to the pitch, the lads took on Naomh Columba in a spirited match where they were able to showcase their skills. A presentation was made for the Paddy Cunningham Memorial Cup by Paddy’s parents on behalf of both clubs.

Please see the Club Website for a selection of photographs from the weekend.

All roads lead to Ruislip once again this Sunday as London take on Carlow in the All-Ireland Football Qualifier. We would like to take this opportunity to wish club and county captain Liam Gavaghan and all the rest of the players and management the very best of luck on the day.

The next lotto draw is on Thursday 22nd June with a jackpot of €3,140.

ST EUNAN’S

The U14 boy footballers will travel to Sligo this Saturday to compete in the Féile competition. Best of luck to the players and management.

Thank you to everyone that helped out at the Rally Camp this year. It was another great success and we can’t do it without the help of our members. Thank you also to those that turned up to help clean up on Monday evening. A special word to Ivan Harvey and his team at MICAD Security for their great work over the weekend.

Our Cúl Camps are now available to book online at www.kelloggsculcamps.ie.

We have hurling and camogie July 3rd – 7th and football July 31st - August 4th. Online bookers will get their kit on the first day of camp according to the county board.

We extend our sympathies to the Blaney family on the passing of Teddy.

CILL CHARTHA

It’s back to league action this Sunday with our seniors and reserves at home to Bundoran.

Please support or 5k Run/Walk to raise funds for our Ladies team this Friday 23 June. Registration is at Towney GAA Grounds from 6pm, the 5k starts at 7pm. Adults €5, Students €3 and Family €10. Under 16s must be accompanied by an adult.

This year’s Cúl Camp takes place in Towney from 17-21 July contact Michael Molloy at 087-2066513 for info or visit our website.

There was no winner of the last week's lotto jackpot so this week’s jackpot is €2,500.

Last week’s numbers were: 4, 24, 25 and 27. The winners were: €50 - Eileen Gallagher, Roxboro; €30 - Sophie and Mary McCloskey, Curris; €20 - John J Gallagher, Meenacannon and Susanna McShane, Kilcar.

There was no winner of the bingo jackpot so it’s now hit €10,000 on 45 numbers.

AN TEARMAINN

We would like to thank Eddie Gallagher for refinishing the kitchen cupboard doors in the clubhouse.

Many thanks to all who supported our scratch card competition. The time of the first goal in the Ulster semi-final was at 37.59, so if you hold the scratch card with that time on it, please phone the number on the reverse of the card to claim your €500.

Just a week to go until the 5k next Tuesday 27th June at 7.30 pm at An Craoibhín.

Last week's draw was held in the Glenveagh Inn. Numbers drawn were 3, 8, 22 and 24. The match three winner was Marian McFadden c/o Bingo, and the open draw winners were Evan Coleman and Bridget McGeever c/o Bingo. This week's jackpot is €1,400.

We are delighted to announce that Martin and Angela Kelly of Kelly’s Centra, the Mountain Top, Letterkenny have agreed to extend their sponsorship agreement with the minor board for another two years.

Our U6s and U8s have a break from coaching this weekend. Hopefully the parents will enjoy their Saturday morning lie in.

U10 Boys Blitz at the Burn Road Friday at 6:30. Letterkenny Gaels, Fanad Gaels and Glenswilly are the visiting clubs.

Well done to our U14 boys who won an enthralling NRB Division Two play off saga in Cloughaneely by the minimum on Monday evening. Mark Toye, Kevin McGettigan and Manus O'Connell led from the front when the chips were down and it was two late scores from Kevin and Manus that secured the dramatic late win.

Congrats to Kilmacrennan NS who beat Naomh Padraig, Muff in Roinn 2 Cumann na mBunscol Co final-played in Glenswilly.

It was a close first half with Kilmacrennan ahead by two points at halftime. Kilmacrennan used the wind advantage to good effect in the second half, played good, intelligent football to record a good win over a competitive Muff side.

Congrats to Master Gallagher and his team. Panel- Patrick McDaid, captain, Ciaran McCormick, Kevin Mallon, Rory Mc Grenra, Aaron Mc Geough, Ronan Mc Ginley, Eoghan Quinn, Stephen Lee Doherty, Oisin Kelly, Cian Page, Thomas Cannon, Darragh Murray, Eoghan McElwaine, Jack O'Neill, John James Sweeney.

Congrats to Kilmacrennan NS who defeated Naomh Padraig, Muff in Roinn 2 Cumann na mBunscol Co Final-played in Glenswilly on 14.06.17. It was a close first half with Kilmacrennan ahead by two points at halftime. Kilmacrennan used the wind advantage to good effect in the second half, played good, intelligent football to record a good win over a competitive Muff side. Congrats to Master Gallagher and his team. Panel - Patrick McDaid, captain, Ciaran McCormick, Kevin Mallon, Rory McGrenra, Aaron Mc Geough, Ronan McGinley, Eoghain Quinn, Stephen Lee Doherty, Oisin Kelly, Cian Page, Thomas Cannon, Caolan Curran. Darragh Murray, Eoghain McElwaine, Jack O’Neill, John James Sweeney.

We would also like to pass on out congratulations to the Master Gillespie and the Termon NS team who won the Letterkenny and District schools title for the first time on Monday. They defeated our neighbours Glenswilly in extra time after a very entertaining and skilful match. The same team are taking part in the Cumann na mBunscol county final this coming Thursday.