Four Masters U-14 mentors successful in their appeal against suspension

Two Four Masters U- 14 mentors have been successful in their appeal against a Donegal Hearings' Committee decision to suspend them.

Kevin Sinclair and his brother John Sinclair were suspended for eight and four weeks respectively following a Donegal Hearings' Committee investigation into allegations that they used abusive language in front of their U-14 Gaelic football team in April and May.

That decision was taken at the end of last month.

But that decision was overturned at an appeal to another committee under Croke Park’s Code of Best Practice and Code of Conduct body in Cavan last week.

It is understood that this decision brings the matter to a close.

Four Masters are the reigning U-13 county champions and will be taking part in the Feile na nOg competition in Sligo next weekend.

“We are just back from training and had 28 players out and are very much looking forward to the Feile na nOg in Sligo next weekend,” Kevin Sinclair told the Democrat.

Mr Sinclair said he was happy that the matter had reached a successful conclusion.

He added that both he and his brother felt they had been vindicated.

Mr Sinclair previously confirmed that an appeal would be lodged when contacted last week.

Donegal County Board PRO Ed Byrne told the Democrat:

“The process was followed and reached its conclusion on Wednesday night in Cavan.”

“From there on in, Donegal GAA will accept the decision that was taken in Cavan”.