Mark English secures qualifying mark for London World Championships

Donegal's Mark English has qualified for the World Athletic Championships in London thanks to his second place finish at the Diamond League meeting in Stockholm.

The 24-year-old Letterkenny man finished in the 800m with a time of 1.45.42 just behind Thimen Kuppers of the Netherlands (1.45.02) and ahead of third-place South African Reinhardt van Rensburg (1.45.72).

English had previously only managed a time of 1.46.02 in Hengelo earlier this month, just outside 1.45.90 world 800m standard.

This result continues a positive few days for Irish athletics, after Thomas Barr came third in his first Diamond League of the season on Friday with a time of 48.95 in the 400m hurdles, qualifying for the World Championships in the process.