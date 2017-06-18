Marksman: How did the Donegal players fare against Tyrone in Clones?

Mark Anthony McGinley: Was Donegal's best player by a distance. Made a number of top class saves, although his kick-outs need improving. 7.5

Paddy McGrath: Had a good tussle with Mark Bradley and did better than most. 6.5

Neil McGee: Didn't do much wrong but found it hard to dominate against a rampant Tyrone 6

Eoghan Bán Gallagher: A really tough day at the office for the young Killybegs man, but he never stopped trying. 5.5

Ryan McHugh: Nowhere near what we have come to expect from the Kilcar man. 5

Frank McGlynn: Replaced at half-time after doing his best to shore up a defence under pressure in the second quarter. 5

Eamonn Doherty: Found himself in attacking positions early on as Donegal seemed to be all over the place. 5

Jason McGee: Got on a good bit of ball in the opening half but was withdrawn when Donegal were hit by the Tyrone blitz before half-time. 5

Michael Murphy: Tried his best to get Donegal on the front foot but found himself trying to fill too many holes. 6

Michael Carroll: Got the goal but like many others, found it hard to make any impact. 5

Martin O'Reilly: One of the better players in the first half but found it difficult in the second. 5.5

Ciaran Thompson: Didn't really get into the positions to make a contribution and seemed to pick up an injury before being replaced. 5

Eoin McHugh: Had a great goal chance but fluffed his lines. Not really involved enough. 5

Patrick McBrearty: Worked hard and hit six points. By far Donegal's best forward. 7

Jamie Brennan: Just couldn't make any impression against a very tight Tyrone defence. 5

Karl Lacey: In before half-time, Lacey just didn't make any marked difference. 5

Martin McElhinney: One of the Donegal subs who made a contribution. Made a number of runs which caused some trouble to the Tyrone defence. 6.5

Hugh McFadden: In at half-time, McFadden tried really hard and did get on the scoreboard, one of just six Donegal scorers. 5.5

Cian Mulligan: In after half-time Mulligan found it hard to get involved with the game as good as over. 5

Kieran Gillespie: In after 47 minutes, like the others, it was very hard to make anything happen. 5

Michael Langan: While only in for last ten minutes, he made a contribution, involved in the goal and getting a point. 6