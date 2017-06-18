Chloe and Sam Magee are champions in Spain

Raphoe siblings Sam and Chloe Magee, fresh from creating their own piece of Irish badminton history by winning bronze at the European Championships in Denmark, have followed up by winning the Spanish International title seven years after their previous Spanish success which was their first title as a pair.

The mixed doubles draw had quality throughout this week in Madrid. Not only were most of Europe’s top circuit pairings in attendance but also a host of Japanese and Taipei pairs which served to elevate the draw to a new level this week.

The Irish came into the event as second seeds. They beat European junior champions Davletova and Alimov in two games as early as round two but it was their win over third seeds Labar and Fontaine, fellow European medal winners, that hinted the Irish were on top of their game this week.

In Sunday's final the Irish were up against emerging Dutch pair Robin Tabeling and Cheryl Seinen. The Irish got off to the best start taking the opening game 21-11. Even though the Dutch fought back in the second game the experienced Magee’s held their nerve to win the title with a 21-18 second set victory.

The Irish came through the entire tournament without dropping a set which is a testament to the level they are currently playing at. The Magees were obviously delighted with their success as they took to their social media pages after their victory.

“Delighted to be Spanish Open Winners in mixed with Chloe. Seven years ago we won our first ever international title here, so it always bring great memories playing in Madrid.”

“Spanish international Champions and its Father’s Day, so this one can only be for my Dad! Our biggest fan since day one. Thanks to everyone for your well wishes, it really means a lot. Sunny Spain you were amazing, I'll be back.”