DONEGAL V TYRONE ULSTER SEMI-FINAL
Donegal name their team for Ulster semi-final clash with Tyrone
One change from starting team against Antrim
Patrick McBrearty is back in the Donegal team to play Tyrone, which has just been released by Donegal GAA.
McBrearty replaces Gaoth Dobhair's Cian Mulligan, as the only change from the team that started against Antrim in the quarter-final.
Michael Murphy is named at full-forward, while Jason McGee is named with Ciaran Thompson at midfield.
The starting 15 for Donegal are:
Mark Anthony McGinley
Paddy McGrath
Neil McGee
Eoghan Bán Gallagher
Ryan McHugh
Frank McGlynn
Caolan Ward
Jason McGee
Ciaran Thompson
Michael Carroll
Martin O'Reilly
Jamie Brennan
Patrick McBrearty
Michael Murphy
Hugh McFadden
