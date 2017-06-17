Donegal name their team for Ulster semi-final clash with Tyrone

Patrick McBrearty is back in the Donegal team to play Tyrone, which has just been released by Donegal GAA.

McBrearty replaces Gaoth Dobhair's Cian Mulligan, as the only change from the team that started against Antrim in the quarter-final.

Michael Murphy is named at full-forward, while Jason McGee is named with Ciaran Thompson at midfield.

The starting 15 for Donegal are:

Mark Anthony McGinley

Paddy McGrath

Neil McGee

Eoghan Bán Gallagher

Ryan McHugh

Frank McGlynn

Caolan Ward

Jason McGee

Ciaran Thompson

Michael Carroll

Martin O'Reilly

Jamie Brennan

Patrick McBrearty

Michael Murphy

Hugh McFadden