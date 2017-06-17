Donagh Kelly extends lead after opening two stages on Saturday

Donagh Kelly still remains the man to catch after this morning’s opening two stages of the Joule Donegal International Rally.

The Frosses driver with Conor Foley calling the notes has extended his lead ahead of last year’s winners Manus Kelly and Donall Barrett.

But the big news after this morning’s second stage is that Pettigo driver Kevin Eves, leader of the National Rally, is out.

Eves and William Lynch rolled their Corolla in Knockalla and their rally is over for 2017.

Reports coming in that both driver and co-driver are out of the car and are fine. But the road is blocked and the stage has been cancelled for all the National crews.

That means that Damian Gallagher and Mac Walsh are the new leaders of the National Rally.

Donagh Kelly has extended his lead overnight of 12.2 seconds over Manus Kelly out to 18 seconds, on the first stage of the day, Garrygort.

Garry Jennings and Rory Kennedy remain in third place with Alaistair Fisher and Karl Atkinson in fourth place. The Fermanagh crew lead the R5 Class and have extended their lead over Sam Moffett and James Fulton.

Donagh Kelly got the morning of to a good start over Garrygort with another fastest time.

He covered the classic stage in a time of 5.12.4 to extend his lead over Manus Kelly out to 16 seconds.

Kelly and Donall Barrett held onto second place ahead of Garry Jennings in third.

Kevin Eves and William Lynch had a steady first stage of the day and had a 0.6 second lead over Damian Gallagher and Mac Walsh. Eves had a time of 5.35.6 over Knockalla with Gallagher recording a time of 5.33.2.

Kevin Gallagher and Gerard Callaghan in the Darrian were the fastest of the Modifieds over Knockalla, in a time of 5.28.6 to move up to third place.

Declan Gallagher and John McCarthy dropped down to fourth place.

The crews are currently in service in Milford mart before taking on the Knockalla and Garrygort once again.