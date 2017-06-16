Donagh Kelly fastest again, this time on Stage 4

Donagh Kelly in his Focus WRC continues to set the pace at the head of the field in the Joule Donegal International Rally after four stages.

Kelly, with Conor Foley calling the notes, has extended his lead over last year's winners Manus Kelly and Donall Barrett, in a Subaru WRC, out to 11 seconds

The Frosses man was once again the fastest over Trentagh second time around with a time of 7.44.2.

The Fermanagh/Donegal combination of Garry Jennings and Rory Kennedy, also in a Subaru, are back in third place.

Alaistair Fisher and Gordon Noble continue to lead the R5 Class in their Ford Fiesta, from Sam Moffett and Karl Atkinson in a Fiesta.

Fisher/Noble are fourth overall with Moffett and Atkinson in fifth place.

Damian Gallagher and Mac Walsh in their Escort continue to lead the National Rally after SS 4 - but only just from the Corolla of Kevin Eves and William Lynch.

Gallagher and Walsh lead by 0.2 of a second.

Declan Gallagher and John McCarthy have dropped down to third in the National.