UPDATE: Lead out to almost 10 seconds after Stage 3

At the half-way point on Day One of the Joule Donegal International Rally, Donagh Kelly and Conor Foley have extended their lead to 9.7 seconds.

The crews have completed three stages and Kelly and Foley in their Ford Focus, lead from last year’s winners Manus Kelly and Donall Barrett in a Subaru Impreza.

Garry Jennings and Rory Kennedy, also in a Subaru Impreza, stay third a further 2.9 seconds back.

Kelly and Foley were really impressive on Stage 3 around Corradoey and took almost five seconds off Kelly/Barrett.

The gap between the top two crews was just over four seconds after Stage 2 Letterleague.

But that gap is out to almost ten seconds as the cars head to service.

Alaistair Fisher and Gordon Noble in a Ford Fiesta R5 are fourth.

Sam Moffett and Karl Atkinson in a Ford Fiesta R5 complete the top five.

In the National section, Damien Gallagher and Mac Walsh continue to lead after Stage 3. However, their lead was cut to just 1.3 seconds over second placed Declan Gallagher and John McCarthy. Driving a Toyota Starlet RWD, Gallagher/McCarthy made up almost five seconds on Stage 3 Corradoey.

In third place, and going very well, are Kevin Gallagher and Gerard Callaghan in a Darrian T90.

Kevin Eves and William Lynch in a Toyota Corolla, are fourth.