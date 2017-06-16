SCHOOLBOYS SOCCER
Donegal sides continue preparations for next month's Foyle Cup
Annual tournament launched by James McClean
Donegal South West Schoolboys U-10 squad pictured on Sunday last in their new team kit.
Preparations for next month's Foyle Cup tournament have moved up a gear following the official launch of the competition on Monday night.
A host of sides from Donegal are among the 345 teams who will part in the tournament which runs from from July 17th to July 22nd .
The fixtures for the week-long event have also been confirmed.
Fresh from helping Ireland earn a crucial 1-1 draw against Austria in the World Cup qualifying group match at the Aviva Stadium on Sunday, James McClean was the special guest at Monday evening's launch.
He praised the Foyle Cup for providing an ‘excellent pathway into professional football’ for local kids.
“Obviously I’ve played in the competition over many years and coming from Derry, it gave me the opportunities that got me to where I am today,” he said.
“This event has grown so much in stature and importance that I believe the tournament has become an excellent pathway into professional football for many local kids.”
Meanwhile the Donegal Schoolboys League's busy fixture programme continues with games taking place over the coming days.
Donegal Schoolboys League Fixtures
LETTERKENNY NORTH WEST AREA
U16 PREM B SAT 17th JUNE 6-30pm
Bonagee United v Glencar Schoolboys
U12 PREMIER C SUN 18th JUNE 11am
Illistrin FC v Dunfanaghy Youths
Ballyraine Celtic v Letterkenny Crusaders
U12 PREMIER D SUN 18th JUNE 11am
Bonagee Arcade v Keadue United
Milford Blues v Glenea United
SOUTH DONEGAL AREA
U12 1st DIVISION WED 14th JUNE 7pm
Dunkineely Celtic v Copany Rovers
Eany Athletic v Drumbar Celtic
Erne Celtic v Donegal Celtic
U12 PREMIER THURS 15th JUNE 7pm
Donegal/Killymard v Donegal Town
Eany Celtic v Drumbar United
Erne Wanderers v St. Catherines
U14 PREMIER THURS 15th JUNE 7pm
St. Catherines v Drumbar United (Reversed to Drumbar)
U14 PREMIER SAT 17th JUNE 2pm
Donegal Town v St. Catherines
Eany Celtic v Dunkineely Celtic
Erne Wanderers v Drumbar United
Leave your comment
Share your opinions on