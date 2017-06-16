Donegal sides continue preparations for next month's Foyle Cup

Preparations for next month's Foyle Cup tournament have moved up a gear following the official launch of the competition on Monday night.

A host of sides from Donegal are among the 345 teams who will part in the tournament which runs from from July 17th to July 22nd .

The fixtures for the week-long event have also been confirmed.

Fresh from helping Ireland earn a crucial 1-1 draw against Austria in the World Cup qualifying group match at the Aviva Stadium on Sunday, James McClean was the special guest at Monday evening's launch.

He praised the Foyle Cup for providing an ‘excellent pathway into professional football’ for local kids.

“Obviously I’ve played in the competition over many years and coming from Derry, it gave me the opportunities that got me to where I am today,” he said.

“This event has grown so much in stature and importance that I believe the tournament has become an excellent pathway into professional football for many local kids.”

Meanwhile the Donegal Schoolboys League's busy fixture programme continues with games taking place over the coming days.

Donegal Schoolboys League Fixtures

LETTERKENNY NORTH WEST AREA

U16 PREM B SAT 17th JUNE 6-30pm

Bonagee United v Glencar Schoolboys

U12 PREMIER C SUN 18th JUNE 11am

Illistrin FC v Dunfanaghy Youths

Ballyraine Celtic v Letterkenny Crusaders

U12 PREMIER D SUN 18th JUNE 11am

Bonagee Arcade v Keadue United

Milford Blues v Glenea United

SOUTH DONEGAL AREA

U12 1st DIVISION WED 14th JUNE 7pm

Dunkineely Celtic v Copany Rovers

Eany Athletic v Drumbar Celtic

Erne Celtic v Donegal Celtic

U12 PREMIER THURS 15th JUNE 7pm

Donegal/Killymard v Donegal Town

Eany Celtic v Drumbar United

Erne Wanderers v St. Catherines

U14 PREMIER THURS 15th JUNE 7pm

St. Catherines v Drumbar United (Reversed to Drumbar)

U14 PREMIER SAT 17th JUNE 2pm

Donegal Town v St. Catherines

Eany Celtic v Dunkineely Celtic

Erne Wanderers v Drumbar United