All about Jill in Ramelton
Forget Me Not got her off the mark in the mile and a half open and All About Chris provided the Omagh rider with a comfortable win in the two mile non-winners event.
Jill Robinson on her way to victory in All About Chris
Jill Robinson, who has made a return to the saddle after coming out of retirement, chalked up a first and last race double in Ramelton on Sunday afternoon.
On current form, the Co Tryone jockey looks a good bet for the ladies title, with the Gerry Collins' yard behind her.
Sunday also saw a first win for Reece O'Connor on Man of Iron in the mile and a quarter open. This looks like being the first of many victories for Reece.
Joey Dunne gave Big OJ a peach of a ride to take the two mile maiden in fine style.
Co Derry rider, Jamie Kelly, registered his second win of the season aboard the aptly named Sea Biscuit in the 153cm pony race for the Holian family in Ramelton.
Last year's Dingle Derby winner, Mr Bowen, had was steered to victory in the two mile open under the up and coming star, Pat Taffee, son of Tom and grandson of the late, great Pat Taaffe.
Never Say Never took the victory in the one mile open and won with plenty to spare in the trusted hands of Nina Simpson.
Daniel Day won the local race aboard Dimitri.
Racing resumes next weekend, Saturday, June 24th and Sunday, June 25th and the Big Isle in Manorcunningham.
The full list of winners from Sunday is:
1 1/2Mile Open
1st Forget Me Not J Robinson
2nd Mr James P Taaffe
3rd Ever So Clever J Kelly
2 Mile Open
1st Mr Bowen P Taaffe
2nd Jack Daniels J Dunne
3rd Walk The Line S Ewing
Maiden 2 Mile
1st Big OJ J Dunne
2nd Lets Go Now N Simpson
3rd Let IT Go L Morgan
153cm 1 1/2 Mile
1st Seabiscit J Kelly
2nd Swilly Girl R O Connor
3rd Dodge The Bullet S Ewing
1 Mile Open
1st Never Say Never N Simpson
2nd Kiddo R O Connor
3rd Nutcracker J Dunne
1 1/4 Open
1st Man Of Iron R O Connor
2nd Elusive Ruby D Davis
3rd Better Times Ahead S Ewing
Non Winners 2 Mile
1st All About Chris J Robinson
2nd Dont Tell Chris R O Connor
3rd The Worrior B Mulligan
Local Pony
1st Dimetri D Day
2nd The White Pony M Day
