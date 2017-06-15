All about Jill in Ramelton

Jill Robinson, who has made a return to the saddle after coming out of retirement, chalked up a first and last race double in Ramelton on Sunday afternoon.

Forget Me Not got her off the mark in the mile and a half open and All About Chris provided the Omagh rider with a comfortable win in the two mile non-winners event.

On current form, the Co Tryone jockey looks a good bet for the ladies title, with the Gerry Collins' yard behind her.

Sunday also saw a first win for Reece O'Connor on Man of Iron in the mile and a quarter open. This looks like being the first of many victories for Reece.

Joey Dunne gave Big OJ a peach of a ride to take the two mile maiden in fine style.

Co Derry rider, Jamie Kelly, registered his second win of the season aboard the aptly named Sea Biscuit in the 153cm pony race for the Holian family in Ramelton.

Last year's Dingle Derby winner, Mr Bowen, had was steered to victory in the two mile open under the up and coming star, Pat Taffee, son of Tom and grandson of the late, great Pat Taaffe.

Never Say Never took the victory in the one mile open and won with plenty to spare in the trusted hands of Nina Simpson.

Daniel Day won the local race aboard Dimitri.

Racing resumes next weekend, Saturday, June 24th and Sunday, June 25th and the Big Isle in Manorcunningham.



The full list of winners from Sunday is:



1 1/2Mile Open

1st Forget Me Not J Robinson

2nd Mr James P Taaffe

3rd Ever So Clever J Kelly

2 Mile Open

1st Mr Bowen P Taaffe

2nd Jack Daniels J Dunne

3rd Walk The Line S Ewing

Maiden 2 Mile

1st Big OJ J Dunne

2nd Lets Go Now N Simpson

3rd Let IT Go L Morgan

153cm 1 1/2 Mile

1st Seabiscit J Kelly

2nd Swilly Girl R O Connor

3rd Dodge The Bullet S Ewing

1 Mile Open

1st Never Say Never N Simpson

2nd Kiddo R O Connor

3rd Nutcracker J Dunne

1 1/4 Open

1st Man Of Iron R O Connor

2nd Elusive Ruby D Davis

3rd Better Times Ahead S Ewing

Non Winners 2 Mile

1st All About Chris J Robinson

2nd Dont Tell Chris R O Connor

3rd The Worrior B Mulligan

Local Pony

1st Dimetri D Day

2nd The White Pony M Day