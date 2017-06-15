Tír Chonaill AC enjoy success at Ulster Senior Track and Field event

On Saturday last at the Mary Peters Track in Belfast in what was described 'as a great day for Tír Chonaill club athletes'. Kate McGowan, Caolan O'Callaghan and Mia McCalmont impressed in winning Ulster titles. Kate, a 2nd Yr scholarship athlete at DCU, in the demanding 400m Hurdles/62.57secs took her first victory of the season.

Caolan O'Callaghan, just finished his first year at the Univ of Limerick was very pleased with his win in the Triple Jump/13.10m. Mia Mc Calmont is sitting her junior cert in the AVS and took time out to win the Girls 17 1500m. School colleagues Anna Reibling silver and Kitty McNulty Bronze in under 17 girls Pole Vault and Colaiste na Carraige students Ruben Burns and a Patrick McNelis in the Under 16 1500m also performed well.

IRISH SCHOOLS

Club athletes representing their schools had a series of outstanding performances at the recent Irish Schools finals in Tullamore. Ben Campbell, Colasite Chu Uladh, Ballinamore, won the Boys U14 75m Hurdles, Mia McCalmont, AVS,finished 2nd in the U17/3,000m, Eoin Sharkey, Glenties Comprehensive was 3rd in the U15/80m Hurdles while Rachael Gallagher, AVS, filled top six positions in the U14 75m Hurdles and Long Jump. Congrats and well done to all

IRISH MULTI EVENTS

Three club juvenile athletes competed with distinction in the Athletics Ireland multi events at a rain soaked Santry stadium two weekends ago. Congrats to Leo Carey-McDermott on winning bronze in the Boys U14 with a score of 2,156pts -75mHurdles,13.54secs/517pts; Long Jump 420m/355pts; Shot Putt 11.93m/ 656pts; 800m 2.35.26/ 628pts , to Laoise McGonagle 5th in the Girls U15 with a score of 1,780pts -80m Hurdles 14.70secs/502pts; Long Jump 4.27m/371pts; Shot Putt 8.59m/438pts; 800m 2.49.46/469 pts1780 and to Eoin Sharkey 5th in the Boys U16 with a score of 2,434pts 100m Hurdles15.25secs/665pts;Long Jump 478m/500pts; 8. Shot Putt 8.55m/435pts; 800m 2.19.26/834pts

DONEGAL RELAY SUCCESS

Congrats and well done to club relays teams and support coaches on fine performances at the recent Co relay championships in Finn Valley - gold medals for Boys U13, Girls U14 and 3rd/bronze medals to Girls U13 squad

Ulster Children's Games

The new Peace Link facility in Clones was the venue recently for fifty four youngsters from the club to contest Ulster Childrens Games and U12/13 c/ships. A most enjoyable experience for all with a record number achieving a top three finish and qualification for the All Ireland's

Dublin Women's Mini Marathon

Congrats and well done to all TC athletes that completed the Dublin 10k Mini Marathon - the largest women's race in Europe with over 33,000 runners. The race won by Letterkenny International athlete Anne Marie McGlynn, in an impressive time of 33mins 55secs. Congrats and well done to Bronagh Heverain, 49.13, Rosemary Dewhirst, 60.21, Edwina Sweeney, 50.25, Patrica Molloy, 80.33, Patricia Hegarty, 54.15, Maria Diver, 64.28, Josephine O Donnell, 60.04, Dymphna Boner, 58.58, Stephanie Brennan, 64.27, Grianne Boyle,74.02, and Mary Doherty/Mc Crossan, 58.42 on fine performances.

Congrats to Andrea Mc Menamin, 4hrs 31mins, Grainne Mc Gonagle, 4.26.07, Emily Bonner, 4.42.24 and Brian McCabe, 3.45.47 on successfully completing the Derry Marathon.

Annual summer camp

The clubs annual children's summer camp will run this year from Monday 3rd to Friday 7th July. Details and application forms from 0872797548.

Boys U-11 relay squad, winners at Ulster Games