Finn Harps to follow Millwall's lead!

Millwall FC and their supporters might not be top of the list when clubs in the League of Ireland go looking for inspiration.

But Finn Harps are wanting to follow the lead of the London club who surprised almost everyone when they won the English Football League’s Family Club of the Year award last season.

Aidan Campbell, the Finn Harps Commercial Officer, said Millwall have made massive strides when it comes to attracting families and in particular, young children, to their home games.

“I know it sounds crazy, but if a club like Millwall can do something like this, it shows that it can be done,” he said.

Campbell said Finn Harps have been working closely with local schools and clubs in an effort to attract young children to Finn Park on match-nights.

He said the hope is that when the club is able to offer supporters the chance to watch their team in the comfort of a new stadium, the challenge of attracting families to home games will be all the easier.

In the meantime, Harps are hoping to have their forthcoming north west derby meeting with Derry City played on a Sunday afternoon at Finn Park.

Finn Harps were due to play Derry City in Ballybofey on Friday, June 30th.

However, that game will be rescheduled as it comes between Derry’s Europa League games which are likely to be played on Thursday, June 29th and Thursday, July 6th.

Harps say they want the game at Finn Park on the afternoon of Sunday, July 2nd.

Before all that, Harps return to action this Friday night with a home game against Shamrock Rovers. Campbell said with one of the giants of Irish football in town, there should be a big crowd at the game.

“We’ve been going well,” he told a press conference in Letterkenny on Tuesday.

“We’re unbeaten in our last three games. It promises to be a really good match, we have scored six goals in our last two home games.

“People have seen some really good attacking football. There are some real quality players coming with Shamrock Rovers so we’re hoping that everyone gets behind the lads now on Friday.”

Campbell added: “The support in Sligo was tremendous. OIlie alluded to it in his interview, he said it really helped the lads get over the line.

“From every perspective, whether it’s financially and just the atmposphere and backing from the terraces it means a lot to the players.”

Friday night's game against Shamrock Rovers kicks off at 8pm at Finn Park.