Four Masters underage mentors to appeal suspensions handed down by Donegal GAA

Two Four Masters GAA club U-14 football mentors are to appeal suspensions handed down to them from Donegal County Board.

Kevin Sinclair has been suspended for eight weeks and his brother John for four weeks after they appeared before a County Board Hearings' Committee at the end of last month.

When contacted by the Donegal Democrat, Kevin Sinclair confirmed that both suspensions were being appealed to Croke Park.

The appeal of the brothers is due to be heard later this week.

The suspensions follow a County Board investigation into alleged incidents involving the use of abusive language in front of members of their own U-14 team.

Four Masters, who are the reigning county champions, are due to represent Donegal in the Feile na nOg competition on the weekend of 23/24/25 June.

The Donegal Democrat has learned that the County Board received a few letters of complaint about the alleged incidents involving the mentors and their team.

These alleged incidents took place at matches in April and May

The County Board carried out an investigation into the complaints

The brothers appeared before the Donegal Hearings' Committee and that committee imposed the sanctions at the end of last month.

Donegal County Secretary Aideen Gillen confirmed that there was a disciplinary meeting on the matter.

She added that the matter may or may not be concluded, as there is the option of an appeal.