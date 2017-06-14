Four Donegal athletes in Ireland team for European Cup

Four Donegal athletes have been named on the Ireland team for the forthcoming European Team Championships in Finland.

There's a first ever senior international call-up for Sommer Lecky of Finn Valley AC in the high-jump. Her club-mate Dempsey McGuigan will contest the hammer event.

Letterkenny's Mark English (UCD) will compete in the 800m and the 4x400m relay.

Ann Marie McGlynn of Letterkenny AC will run in the 5,000m.

The team will be managed by Finn Valley's Patsy McGonagle.



Athletics Ireland has selected its strongest team available for the European Athletics Team Championships First League in the Finnish university town of Vaasa on June 23-25.

The competition sees twelve nations looking to gain one of the three promotion spots to the European Team Championships Super League in 2019.

Sommer Lecky