Donegal club Naomh Columba to host historic GAA match on Saturday

On Saturday evening next at 5 p.m. in Pairc na nGael, history will be made when Tir Chonaill Gaels (London) take on Naomh Columba in a challenge game.

The historic part of the encounter will be because the Tir Chonaill Gaels team that will take the field will all be British-born. It is believed to be the first ever British-born team to play a game of Gaelic football on Irish soil.

There are many links between Donegal and Tir Chonaill Gaels and on Saturday evening the Naomh Columba team will be managed by PJ McGinley, who has very strong links to Tir Chonaill Gaels, being a previous player and manager.

Tir Chonaill Gaels will be managed by well-known Paul Coggins, who managed London to a Connacht final in recent years.

It has been organised as a team bonding weekend for the club.

It should be a great occasion with the Gaels party staying in Carrick for the weekend and there are events such as barbecues, etc., planned for Sunday in conjunction with the Donegal-Tyrone game.

Among the main organisers of the trip is Francis McGinley, who also qualifies for the team.