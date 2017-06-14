Donegal GAA Club Call

GLEANN FHINNE

The winning lotto numbers for the 6th of June are 1-8-4-7-2-3-5-6. There was no winners. Jackpot for this week is €6150.

Well done to the U10s who had had a successful day in Ardara in a well organised tournament on Bank holiday Monday. The U10 A side won the A plate beating St Malaoise of Sligo in the final.

The B side got to the semi-finals of the B shield but were narrowly beat by Buncrana.

Congratulations to Shane McCormick who got the overall best A player of the tournament.

Glenfin hosted Naomh Muire, Bundoran and Milford in an U12 girls blitz on Saturday the 10th of June. Thanks to Grainne Houston and Yvonne Mc Monagle for their support and for presenting all teams with their certificates.

The U14 boys had a tough match against Red Hughs at home on Tuesday evening last. They won in the end by 5.16 to 6.07.

The third team drew with Glenswilly at home on Wednesday evening.

The reserves had a bad day on Sunday going down to neighbours McCools in the league.

The team was Liam O’Meara; Mark Temple,Paul McCrudden, Shaun McGlynn; Aodhfin McGlynn, Sean Foy (0-1),Ronan Gallagher; Paddy McGrath, Matthew McGinley (0-1); Eoin Donnellan,Dean Herron, Ethan O’Donnell – Ciaran Foy – Ross McDermott (0-3). Subs used: Paul McGlynn and Shane O’Donnell.

The seniors had a better day and defeated McCools. Best of luck to Frank McGlynn and the Donegal seniors when the take on Tyrone in the Ulster semi-final next Sunday the 18th in Clones at 2 pm.

ROBERT EMMETT’S

There was no winner in last week's lotto. The numbers drawn were 6-12-14-23. Three people matched three numbers to win the €100 prize. Next weeks jackpot is €1350. Next week’s bingo snowball is €1560.

The sympathy to Bernie McMenamin and Rose McCullagh on the death of their brother Pat Anderson.

IORRAS

Both teams played Convoy in the league at the weekend with mixed results. The senior lost and the reserves won.

Match ‘n’ Win for June 8th numbers drawn were 6, 8, 13,& 19. The jackpot was not won. The €15 winners were Ella Kate Doherty, Tiernasligo, Anne Mc Gilloway, Roxtown, Neil Grant, Magheramore, Mary Crossan, Tullagh, Granny, Orla and Molly Donaghey, Magheramore. The Jackpot this week is €3,420.

The Kellogg's Gaa Cul Camp in Straid from July 3rd to 7th July. Link below with all details and how to book online too.https://www.kelloggsculcamps.gaa.ie/.

MOVILLE

he clubs 22nd Annual Golf Classic takes place on Saturday the 24th of June at Greencastle Golf Club. A timesheet is in operation and you can book your tee time by calling the golf club on 00353749381013. This years Kellogg's Cúl Camp takes place from the July 10th to 14th. Places can now be booked online via the Kellogg's GAA Cul Camps website or please call down to the clubhouse this Saturday between 10am-11:30am and registrations can be taken there. Places are limited and filling up fast.

On Sunday evening the Inishowen under 12 boys Maurice McMenamin 11 a side finals took place. Our under 12s lost out in their group final to Naomh Colmcille the game was a draw at full time and lost narrowly in extra time.

Games for our stars of the future will come fast over the next few weeks starting this Saturday with the U8s and U10s finishing their Go Games with games home and away to Naomh Cholmcille, Newtown. The finals day blitzes are scheduled to take place with u8 boys in Carn on Saturday July 1st, U8 girls in Newtown on Friday July 14th and U10s in Carn on Saturday July 8th.

The Inishowen Primary School blitz is on in Carn on Saturday. Moville will be entering a boys and a girls team made up of kids From local schools it will be 11 a-side .It starts at 1030 and bus will leave the clubhouse at 945. Players will be informed during the week in the schools .All parents welcome to come along and help or support

Well done to our senior ladies Niamh and Ciara Hegarty and Aoife McColgan who were part of the Donegal ladies squad who overcame Armagh on Saturday evening to qualify for the Ulster senior championship final.

The senior men's team made the long trip to Fanad on Saturday evening and came away with mixed results. The reserves put up a great fight in the second half and played well but couldn't claw back the deficit from the first half to go home with a disappointing defeat. The senior men continued their excellent form away from home by making it three wins in a row on the road.

The lotto jackpot of €3,000 was won by Seamy Mc Laughlin (Pat). The numbers were 1,6,12,24. Next weeks jackpot €1,000.

TIR CHONAILL GAELS

A huge thanks to everyone who came out on Friday to support the Club at Race Night.

Congratulations to Michael Kingston for winning the lucrative Auction Race and to all the other winners on the night. Big thanks to Alan and all the staff at the Three Wishes as well as Tommy Flaherty for being our MC on the night.

The Club would like to pass on our sincere condolences to Mary Sweeney and all the family of the late Raymond Sweeney who passed away last week following a short illness. A native of Ardara, Ray was a great supporter of our Club for many years and he would always be found in the clubhouse after games. He will be sadly missed by all.

Funeral Arrangements for the Late Raymond Sweeney! His body will be taken to Mary Magdalen Church in Willesden on Monday 26th June 2017 at 6pm with Mass on Tuesday 27th June before Burial in Borehamwood.

The men’s English-born Junior team will travel to Donegal this weekend of 17th June where they will play Naomh Columba in Glen in a challenge game at 5.30pm.

The lotto numbers drawn on June 8th were 7/9/10/15. The jackpot was not won. This week's jackpot is £3,150.

SEAN MACCUMHAILL’S

The guest tea in the Clubhouse on Saturday to raise money for their upcoming Féile Peil Na N’Óg was a great success. Just under €2,500 was raised.

Seán Mac Cumhaills hosted the County U -12 Girls A Football Blitz today.

Well done to Ardara, Fanad,Seán MacCumhaills, St Nauls, Downings and Carndonagh for an entertaining and sporting day out. 126 girls took part so congratulations to all the girls for their efforts and commitment participating and representing their clubs today.

Best of luck to Marty O’Reilly in the game versus Tyrone.

There was no winner of this week’s lotto prize of €6,200. The numbers drawn were 4, 5, 15 and 20. There were four match 3 winners: Deirdre Dunnion, Glencovitt, K Lally, Blue Cedars, Annie Quigley, Stranorlar and Mari Gorrell, St. Columba’s who each receive €40. This week’s jackpot is €6,300 and Terry O’Reilly’s team is selling.

ST MARY'S (CONVOY)

The counties drawn in last week's lotto were; CK,DN,LH,SO. There were five match two winners. They were M. McNamee, M. Prunty, Convoy, S. Friel, Drumkeen, S. Logan, Raphoe, J. Doherty Ballybofey and the won €20 each. Jackpot next week is €6900.

The U-12 girls took part in their final Blitz on Saturday at St Eunan’s.

Well done to our U14 girl who beat Burt 4-11 to 6-2 in the semi-final

Good luck to Pauric Gordon who will represent the Club in the skills competition.

Congrats and well done to the Donegal ladies and our own girls Denise, Kelly, Niamh and mentor Sabrina on an super comeback to win the Ulster semi-final.

MALIN

The seniors drew with Aodh Ruadh and the reserves had no game as Ballyshannon didn’t travel.

The club lotto can now be purchased online on KlubFunder.com. It's a great way for club members to support their local club, whether they are at home or abroad. These are available at a reduced price.

The under 12 A team won the Maurice McMenamin 11-a-side competition against Naomh Padraig,Muff last Sunday on a scoreline of 2-7 to 2-5.

The B team also won the B final against Buncrana while the C team lost out against Steelstown.

The under 10s had a great day out last Monday, they left Connolly Park at 8-30 and headed to Ardara to take part in their tournament. They were paired in a group along with Naomh Conaill, and Letterkenny Gaels. The development team topped the group unbeaten. The A team played Dungloe in the quarter final of the shield and playing great football won well. After a short turn around they played Termon in the semi-final and despite a great effort Termon ran out winners.

NAOMH ULTAN

The senior team suffered defeat at home after a lacklustre display against Burt.

A threadbare reserve team fought back from eleven points down to earn a deserved draw against Burt.

The U-13 parish league continues on Saturday morning 10am. The minor team have been drawn in the Championship with Robert Emmets, Pettigo/N.Bríd and St.Eunan’s B.

RED HUGH’S

The numbers drawn last week were 4,5,1,8,2,3,7,6

The winning sequence was 4,5,1 and Anne Lynch, Ard McCool won €50. This jackpot is €2,725

This week’s 100 Club winner was James Gallagher,Drumavish €100.

The Red Hughs u14 girls played their final league match at home against Carndonagh today.

The girls finished in the top four in Division Two.

The club would like to extend its sincere sympathy to the following families who have had bereavements over the past few weeks.

The Kelly and McMenamin families Monellan and Lissmulladuff on the death of Charlie Kelly,Junior who died recently in England

John and Sally Butler, Ardnaganna and all the Anderson family on the death of their brother Patrick Anderson,in Kildare and formerly from Drumcannon, Crossroads

Condolences to the McGill family and club chairman Denis McGill,Crossroads on the death of his mother Rose McGill,Glenties

Condolences to Gerard, Stacey, Eoghan and the Melaugh and Matthewson families on the loss of their wee warrior Caolan. No words can really help to ease the loss you bear. Just know that you are very close in our thoughts and prayers from all at Red Hugh's.

GAEIL FHANADA

Gaeil Fhánada are delighted to launch our 'Gaels Le Chéile' program.

The fundraiser is aimed at our exiled Gaels who will be entered into cash draws, receive club rewards and updates as well as some extra rewards that are involved in the program.

We've had interest from Dubai, America, Australia, New Zealand and England, As well as some of our exiles based in Ireland.

In speaking with our exiles, we have come up with a payment plan for which in return they will be entered into the program. The cost is €8 per week or €35 per month for a period of 12 months. We have an online entry form which has been distributed to the 25 exiles already interested in this program. For that €35 per month, you will get the following: Club membership for 2017 and 2018, worth €80; three entries into our weekly lotto draw. Top prize currently €2,400 and increases €50 per week; entry into a cash draw in months three (€500), nine (€500) and 12 (€1,000);free club gear on month six; free entry to all home Gaeil Fhánada senior, reserves, ladies and underage games;10% discount on food in the Fanad Lodge; weekly club updates to keep you updated with all the goings on at Gaeil Fhánada.

If you are interested or have any questions, please contact Michael @ 0863645913 or send a message to our Facebook page:

Well done to our U12 girls who had an enjoyable day at a blitz organized by the MacCumhaills club at our county ground in Ballybofey.

A big thanks to Minister Joe McHugh and Gaeil Fhánada club members, both young and old, who attended a viewing of the new playing field on Saturday past.

The reserves had a comfortable victory over Moville at the weekend. A strong Fanad side spearheaded by Alan McAteer, Davitt Walsh, Brian McVeigh and the evergreen Marty McAteer dominated their opponents running out winners on a scoreline of 3-11 to 1-6.

A big well done to our U10 player Gavin McAteer who won gold in the 200m race at the Donegal Community Games finals.

CLOUGHANEELY

Campa Samhraidh C.L.G Chloich Cheann Fhaola -3 ú-7ú Iúil (July) / 9.30r. n – 2.30.i.n.Aoiseanna / Age - 6- 12 - peil gaelach,sacair, cispheil, súilóidí nadúra, ealain,cluichí agus cuid mhór. Thuilleadh eolas ó Eibhlín ar 0863760815.

The lotto numbers drawn last Wednesday were 3,12,15,18,19,20. There was no jackpot winner. We had 20 match 4's and the one winner drawn for €100 was Peter Harley, Ardsbeg. This week's jackpot is €3,500.

Best of luck to Jason McGee and the Donegal team and management in the Ulster semi-final against Tyrone on Sunday.

ST NAUL’S

Ten week open draw week five winners are as follows: 6th prize €200: John Griffin, Station Road. (Ann Marie Sheerin); 5th prize €200: Colm Mohan, The Hut, Phibsboro. (Brendan Brady); 4th prize €200: John and Mary Carron, Drimarone. (Patsy Breslin); 3rd prize €300: Liam Burke, Mullinboys, (Emer Burke); 2nd prize €500: Mary Tracey, Inver. (Christy Dunleavy); 1st prize €1000: Bridie Kelly and Bobby Gallagher. (Cieran Kelly) Well done to all our winners. Draw 6 will take place this Friday evening in the Clubhouse at 8.30pm. Also there are two extra draws for €500 for all paid up members will take place this Friday.

The June monthly meeting will take place on Monday 26th June at 9pm in the Clubhouse.

AODH RUADH

Aodh Ruadh made the 280 km round trip to Malin on Sunday afternoon and came back from a three goal deficit to earn a 1-15 to 3-9 draw.

We wish Peter Boyle and everyone else associated with the county team ádh mor ort against the Red Hands. We also wish Eamonn McGrath a speedy recovery from the injury he sustained in training with the county.

The Division One under 14s ascended to the top of the table with 7-10 to 5-9 away victory over Killybegs on Monday evening. It was a well contested game with Aodh Ruadh leading by 3-5 to 1-8 at break. St Naul's conceded the points for the Division One game due to be played last Friday, that coming after Aodh Ruadh had earned a 3-7 to 1-4 win over Naomh Conaill the Monday previous.

The Division Two under 14s had a well deserved victory last Friday against Naomh Muire.

The game also saw a great contender for goal of the season. A long ball in was met with the deftest of touches by Ryan Daly, the Doobally man showing incredible vision to flick it into the path of Oisin Daly who rampaged through on goal before smashing an unstoppable shot to the net.

The under 12 Division One seniors had a good home win over Ardara on Wednesday night. At half-time Ardara were ahead by five points and playing good football.

Aodh Ruadh squeezed up on the Ardara kick outs and kept them pinned in their own half for good and ran out 1-16 to Ardara's 3-4 winners. The reserve side were overpowered by stronger opposition, but showed great character in keeping within touching distance right to the end. All three under 12 teams are in action this Friday.

Commiserations to the Gaelscoil Éirne Cumann na mBunscol boys team who won their first two games on finals day before losing out in a winner takes all clash against Downings by a solitary point.

The under 14 Aodh Ruadh girls showed class and character to book their place in the county final with a 2-11 to 3-6 win against St Eunan's in O'Donnell Park. The girls opponents in the county final will be Downings.

The under 12 girls will be hosting a blitz this Saturday 17th June at 11am. of football.

The under 14 hurlers had a comfortable win over Four Masters in the B championship semi-final on Thursday last. They now take on St Eunan’s in the B Championship final this Thursday. The final is due to be played in Donegal Town.

Congratulations to Eva Breen-Brosnan and Mary Flora Scott have been appointed as Irish Language Youth Officers. We will be running a five day Irish Language Summer Camp at the beginning of August.

The annual Aodh Ruadh Summer Camp returns on Monday, 3rd July and runs to Friday, 14th July.

There was no winner of last week's lotto jackpot of €3,200. The winning numbers drawn were 4, 5, 9, 10, 11 and 13. In the lucky dip €20 went to Aisling Hannigan; Rose Gallagher, Portnason; Ann Kirwan, Abbeylands; Mary Granaghan, Erne Dale Heights; and the Daly Family.

Next draw is in McGinley's with a jackpot of €3,300.

FOUR MASTERS

There was no winner of the lotto jackpot of €1000 on Monday night. The €50 winners in the lucky dip were Liz McIntyre c/o Michel Kelly and Raymond Timoney,The Glen Mountcharles.

The numbers drawn were 3, 11, 19 and 24. Four Master's U12 girls travelled to O'Donnell Park, Letterkenny to play our annual all county blitz. Due to a clash of events, we had to travel with just 12 players for an 11 a side competition.

The girls did Four Masters proud with some great performances.

Huge well done goes to the Four Masters U10 Boys football team who won the A Cup in the Joe 'Larry' Gallagher Memorial Competition in Ardara on the June bank holiday Monday.

We entered two teams on the day with both teams doing themselves and the club proud. In the group games our older U10 team defeated Gaoth Dobhair and Naomh Muire.

The younger U10 team drew with Gaoth Dobhair and had a good win over Naomh Muire. The competition was then split into a Cup, Shield and Plate in the A's and B's. The younger U10 team lost out to Buncrana after extra time in the Shield.

The older U10 team defeated Buncrana in an end to end game in the cup quarter finals before defeating

Cloughaneely in the semi-final.

In the final against Naomh Columba the after had a bad start to the final and were down 0-5 to 0-2 at halftime.

But they dug deep and showed great character to win 0-8 to 0-7 with a number of superb points including a late Zach Campbell score to seal the win. Conor McCahill who had an put in some excellent performances on the day accepted the Cup on behalf of the U10s.

The U12 team drew with Naomh Brid on Monday night.

AN CLOCHÁN LIATH

B'iad 14, 16, 25 agus 30 a huimhireacha a lotto a tarraingíodh ag deireadh na seachtaine agus níor baineadh póta óir an lotto.

Beidh €2900 sa phóta óir don seachtain seo. Bhain na daoine seo leanas €20 an ceann: David Alcorn - Burtonport, Denis Bonar - Purth, Donal Johnson - Dungloe, James McCarron and Loretta Kearans.

The seniors defeated Naomh Conall at home on Sunday in very wet and windy conditions.

Well done to our club representatives David Hanlon, Nicholas Wherley, Thomas Hartnett and Philip Rodgers on the Donegal u17 Hurling team who lost gallantly to Meath in the All Ireland Quarter final. Well done to Thomas who received the man of the match.

REALT NA MARA

There was no winner of this week's Bunotto jackpot. The winning numbers were 1, 7, 8, 9,12. The €50 winners were Dermot Slevin, Knather Ballyshannon, Tom McLoughlin, Cashelard, Ballyshannon, Louise Foy, Coolcholly, Ballyshannon. Next weeks jackpot will be €5900.

It was another disappointing weekend for both our adult teams.The both lost away to Glenswilly.

The U10s travelled to Kilcar to compete in a Blitz last weekend. The U12s drew with Naomh Columba in a very evenly contested match on Wednesday night.The U14s battled bravely before going down to Naomh Brid /Pettigo on Friday.

Best of luck to Jamie and Paul Brennan and the Donegal squad in their Ulster semi final against Tyrone on Sunday.

The Kelloggs Cul Camp will take place this year in Gaelic Park Bundoran from Monday July 24th to Friday 28th.Online registration is now open at www.kelloggsculcamps.gaa.ie

KILLYBEGS

There is a minor board meeting on Thursday 15th June at 8pm, followed by senior board meeting at 8.45pm.

Kilotto numbers 5,12,16,22 There was no jackpot winner. Next week's jackpot is €1,600 There was one match 3 winner, Kieran Gamble.

The club Cul Camp will take place from the 10th-14th July in Fintra.

NAOMH CONAILL

There was no winner of this week lotto. The numbers drawn were 15-23-24-25. The €50 winners were Liam Morrow, Kilraine and John Doherty, Stranaglough. Next week’s Jackpot will be €10,000.

With regards to our recent participation in Comórtas Peil Gaeltachta in Tourmakeady, the club would like to express our sincere gratitude to the following that sponsored us namely Glenties Services and Kieran Kennedy. The club would also like to congratulate the Naomh Conaill senior ladies team on their victory in the intermediate final in Comortas Peil na Gaeltachta.

The wonderful Rodd Hogg Irish Magician will be appearing in the Limelight Glenties for one night only on Friday 23rd June doors open at 8:30pm. Tickets are €10 each and are on sale in the Inniskeel Co-op, Costcutters Glenties, the Limelight and Glenties Services. Tickets can also be purchased from Brendan O'Donnell, Gerard O Donnell, Martin Shanky Smith, and Paul McGuigan.

NAOMH BRID

Naomh Brid has started an academy for all boys and girls aged 4- 7 living in the parish of Drumholm. It runs on a Saturday morning at Pairc Naomh Brid,from 10.30 to 11.30. All children must be accompanied by an adult.

Well done to the U10s who played a blitz in Pettigo and were the overall winners of the tournament.

Naomh Brid / Pettigo U14 defeated Bundoran on Friday evening, running out deserving winners on a scoreline 7-12 to 6-1.

The senior and reserves produced a battling display on Sunday but lost out to a good St Naul’s side in both matches. The reserve team: Darren Kilpatrick, TJ Gallagher, Richard Walsh, Sean Duffy, Mickey Quinn, Christy Price, Stephen Mc Daid, Dermot Langan, Matthew McClay, Craig McGrory, Adam McClay, Pauric Brennan, Billy Harron, Conor McNulty, Peter Walsh.

The club are holding a dance in the Dew Drop Inn, Laghey, on the 24th June. Music by Kieran Mc Aree.

There are no overall winner of this week’s lotto draw. The jackpot now stands at €4,500. The numbers drawn were 1, 2, 3, 10, 20. The €25 winners Liz Cassidy, Michael and Mary, DJ Mc Daid, McGrane family. Next draw in the Country Inn, Laghey, on 19th June.

NA ROSSA

The seniors had another convincing win against Robert Emmett's which keeps them joint second in the table with Convoy and a point behind leaders Naomh Colmcille.

The under 10s travelled to the Banks last Saturday morning and competed very well in a blitz competition.

ST MICHAEL'S

A young senior team put up a very good performance and lost by a point.

There was no jackpot winner in the Mini Lotto on Sunday night. The numbers drawn were 1,5,8,10,11,13. Three people matched five numbers. They were John McNulty,Main Street,Creeslough, Brinin Nic Phaidin, Na hArdai, and Maureen McFadden,Yonkers, New York. They won €35 each. This weeks Jackpot be €3800.

This weeks 50 Club winners were: €65 - Denis McFadden, Roshine Lake, Dunfanaghy, €35 - Mary Sharkey, Ray and €25 - Jimmy Carroll Roscad Creeslough.

The Cul Camp takes place at the Bridge Dunfanaghy from Monday July 31th to Friday 4th August for boys and girls aged from, 6 to 13 years. The cost is as follows:

For more information contact the local co-coordinator Liam McElhinney on 0868611097.

The girls first blitz on Saturday June 10th was postponed until this Saturday June 17th. Any enquiries, please contact Bernard on 087 248 1402 or Manus on 087 647 0532.

ST EUNAN'S

The seniors and reserves both got good wins last Sunday at home to St. Michael’s.

The senior hurlers were beaten by Buncrana in their re-arranged league game and they travel to take on Clonduff in the Táin League this Saturday.

Best of luck to Éamonn, Caolan, Conor Gibbons and Conor Morrison and their Donegal team mates in Clones on Sunday.

The minor football Division One have received a tough group in the Championship against Four Masters and Ardara at home and Malin away.

The U16 Boys footballers have been drawn at home to Urris in their Co. League quarter final.

The U14 boys travel to Sligo on Saturday week for Féile.

The U14 girls were beaten by Aodh Ruadh, BS in their county semi-final on Saturday in a close game to end their season.

The U12 Boys had a big win over the Gaels last week to maintain their 100% record.

The U10 blitzes get underway this Saturday (17th) and the U10s host St. Mary’s, Convoy and Letterkenny Gaels. The U9’s travel to Fanad Gaels though this may change due to the rally.

Our Rally Camp is going to be very busy this year and help will be needed. If you can help out over the weekend, please text John Haran 086-2133 522.

The club Cúl Camps are now available to book online at www.kelloggsculcamps.ie. We have Hurling and camogie- July 3rd – 7th and Football July 31st - August 4th.

We extend our deepest sympathies to Ruth Lennon and family on their recent bereavement.

LETTERKENNY GAELS

Last weekend both our reserve and senior footballers lost their games to Downings There are no matches this weekend.

Congratulations to Oisin Cannon and the Donegal Ladies Football team who beat Armagh in the Ulster semi-final at the weekend.

Thanks to all the bakers and helpers who contributed to our successful Cake Sale in the Church of the Irish Martyrs at the weekend.

The U-14 footballers were unlucky to lose their last match of this season against Lifford in the on Wednesday night at Páirc na nGael. Overall the lads had a great campaign.

CILL CHARTHA

Both our seniors and drew away to Gaoth Dobhair on Sunday to remain unbeaten and top in their respective leagues.

Please support or 5k Run/Walk to raise funds for our Ladies team on 23 June, registration in Towney GAA Grounds at 6pm, starts at 7pm.Adults €5, Students €3 and Family €10. Under 16s must be accompanied by an adult.

The under 14s were beaten in Towney by Ardara on Saturday and they won on Monday in Bundoran to make sure of a division two league semi-final place.

This year’s Cúl Camp takes place in Towney from 17-21 July contact Michael Molloy at 087-2066513 for info or visit our website.

There was no winner of the Club Lotto Jackpot so next week’s Jackpot is €2,400 this week’s numbers were: 1, 11, 18 and 22 winners were: €50 KB McCabe, Conlin Road, Killybegs €30 J Hegarty, Cashlings €20 Eileen and Caoimhe Curran, Bogagh and Jimmy Cunningham, Kille.

NA DÚNAIBH

Torthaí Lotto ó oíche Luain is chuaigh thart 1,15,19 agus 24 na huimhreacha a tarraingíodh.

Char bhain duine ar bith an pota óir agus bhí na trí uimhir ag triúr – Renee Moore f/ch Patsy agus Seán Gallagher (phat), Carraig Airt Uachtarach. B’é Aodh Mac Pháidín, na Dúnaibh a fuair an duais tinrimh, sin an buidéal fíona agus b’é Patsy Ó Dochartaigh, Duibhlinn Riach a fuair duais an díoltóra. Tá €5,600 sa phota óir don tseachtain seo chugainn agus beidh an tarraingt i dteach Óstais an Ghleanna.

Bhí deireadh seachtaine gnoitheach ag na girseachaí -- Bhí Blitz A ag an fhoireann Faoi-12 agus bhí cluiche leathcheannais A ag an fhoireann Faoi-14.

Ghlac an fhoireann Faoi-12 páirt i mBlitz A Contae ar Pháirc Seán Mac Cumhaill Dé Sathairn.

Comhghairdeachas leis na girseachaí agus lena mbainisteoirí – Madge Nic Aoidh, Charles Mac Giolla Chomhaill, Hugo Ó Dúgáin agus Pól Mac Giolla Bhríde.

Imreoidh na girseachaí anois sa chluiche ceannais in éadan Aodh Ruadh, Bhéal Atha Seannaigh i bPáirc Sheán Mac Cumhaill, Bealach Féich ar an Sathairn an 17 Meitheamh ag 3.30. Tá tacaíocht a dhíth orthu, mar sin de bígí cinnte a bheith ansin, seo lá mór do na girseachaí. Guímis uilig gach rath orthu sa chluiche ceannais.

Bhí Blitz iontach taitneamhach ag na girseachaí agus gasúraí Faoi -8 i mBaile na nGallóglach tráthnóna Dé hAoine. Bhí na páistí iontach sásta mar go bhfuair siad uilig neart ama ar an pháirc le linn na gcluichí.

Beidh na páistí Faoi – 10 ag toiseacht ar a gcuid cluichí gan mhoill. Beidh níos mó eolais faoi seo ag an traenáil.

Beidh na gasúraí Faoi – 12 in éadan Naomh Adhamhnán i gcluiche ceathrú ceannais B na Contae gan mhoill. Níl dáta ná am ar bith socraithe go fóill.

Imreoidh an fhoireann Faoi—14 in éadan Naomh Mícheál tráthnóna Dé hAoine sna Dúnaibh.

Maith sibh.Buaidh de phointe amháin a bhí ag an fhoireann Sinsir in éadan Ghaeil Leitir Ceanainn ar an Satharn. Imreoidh siad sa bhaile in éadan Ghaeil Fhánada tráthnóna Dé Ceadaoine.

AN TEARMAINN

The Seniors recorded a four point win over Cloughaneely on a wet and windy Sunday in Falcarragh. The Reserves lost out in their game.

We have a scratch card competition with a prize of €500 for the holder of the scratchcard that has the time of the first goal in the Ulster Championship semi-final encounter between Donegal and Tyrone on Sunday. The cards are only €2 and are being distributed to all club members this week, and will be on sale at local venues.

There were no jackpot winners of last week's draw. Numbers drawn were 12, 14, 21 and 22 . Match 3 winners were Aine Boyle and Anne Gallagher, and the open draw winner was Anne Tinney. Next week's draw takes place in The Glenveagh Inn with Conor Tinney and Kevin McElwaine co-ordinating and a jackpot of €1,350.

Good luck to David, Kevin and the U12 boys on their NRB QF tomorrow evening in Glenfin

One of our favourite competitions of the year in our minor board calendar is our U12 Skills competition which was held on Monday evening at the Burn Road. Thanks to Coaching Officer Hugh Harkin and former Coaching Officer Paddy McMenamin for their help with this... After a very enjoyable series of tests the results are 1st. Cian McMenamin; 2nd. Jack O’Neill; 3rd. Cormac Brady.

Congratulations to Cian who now goes forward to take part in County skills competition finals in MacCumhaill Park on Friday 23rd June, good luck Cian

The u12 girls played a blitz at O’Donnell Park last Saturday. We played against Four Masters, Buncrana Naomh Columba Convoy and the hosts St Eunan’s. We won two matches. The team kept improving as the tournament progressed which is very encouraging.

Congratulations to Donegal Ladies captain Geraldine McLaughlin, Therese, Roisín, Lucy, Emer and Nicole on being part of the senior panel who made a magnificent comeback against Armagh, in the Ulster semi-final.