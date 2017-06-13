Donegal finish second in their group in Kennedy Cup

There was disappointment on Tuesday night for Donegal Schoolboys as they missed out on topping their group when they lost 4-0 to Cork at the Kennedy Cup.

Gerry Crossan’s young side knew that a draw would be good enough to see them through to the next stage as group winners.

However, they were well beaten by a very strong Cork side and they now go through to the Bowl competition as group runners-up. They will play the Midlands on Wednesday.

Earlier on Tuesday, Donegal were comfortable 3-0 winners against Longford in their second game of the tournament.

Glenea United’s Blake McGarvey put Donegal in front early in the game and his goal was quickly followed up by a second from Rory Pyper of Letterkenny Rovers.

Joel Gorman, also of Letterkenny Rovers, claimed the third after his cross was deflected home.

That victory followed Donegal’s opening day 1-0 win over Mayo on Monday evening. The only goal of that game was scored by Daniel Gildea of Fintown Harps.

The Inishowen Schoolboys lost their opening two games against Waterford and the DDSL. They drew 2-2 with Clare on Tuesday evening with both goals scored by Jamie McDaid.