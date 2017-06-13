Donegal club off to Féile on the double!

It's a big weekend ahead for Burt GAA with the club's U-14 Camogie and Hurling teams making the trip south to take part in Féile 2017.

The Camogie team will be based in Carnew in Co. Wicklow while the boys will be based in Carlow.

The teams will play two matches on Friday and two matches on Saturday. Depending on how the matches go they will have the opportunity to play their Final in Nowlan Park, Kilkenny on Sunday.

We wish the two teams, their managers, coaches and supporters the very best of luck.

Burt U-14 camogie team