GAA fixtures for coming week in Donegal

Donegal play Tyrone in the Ulster semi-final in Clones on Sunday (2 p.m.) As a result there are only a few league games on this weekend in the county.

Below is a list of the complete fixture list - adult and underage.

AllSportStore.com Division 1

Sat, 17 Jun,

Sat, 17 Jun, Venue: Gaoth Dobhair, Gaoth Dobhair V Bundoran 19:30, Ref: Seamus Mc Gonagle

AllSportStore.com Division 2

Sat, 17 Jun,

Sat, 17 Jun, Venue: TBC, Buncrana V Sean Mac Cumhaill 19:30, Ref: Sean Paul Doherty

AllSportStore.com Division 3

Wed, 14 Jun,

Wed, 14 Jun, Venue: Pairc Na nDunaibh, Downings V Fanad Gaels 20:00, Ref: Don Langan

Sat, 17 Jun,

Sat, 17 Jun, Venue: Pairc Na nDunaibh, Downings V Naomh Ultan 19:30, Ref: Mark Mc Glinchey

Sat, 17 Jun, Venue: Pairc Aodh Rua, Red Hughs V Burt 19:30, Ref: Mark Brown

AllSportStore.com Division 4

Sat, 17 Jun,

Sat, 17 Jun, Venue: Naomh Padraig Uisce Chaoin, Naomh Pádraig Muff V Convoy 18:00, Ref: Paddy Mc Gonagle

Sat, 17 Jun, Venue: Crampsey Park, Urris V Carndonagh 18:00, Ref: Siobhan Coyle

AllSportStore.com Division 5

Sat, 17 Jun,

Sat, 17 Jun, Venue: Ardara, Ardara V Sean Mac Cumhaill 18:00, Ref: Eugene Mc Hale

Sat, 17 Jun, Venue: Glenties, Naomh Conáil V Pettigo 19:00, Ref: Lee Jordan

AllSportStore.com Division 1 Reserve

Wed, 14 Jun,

Wed, 14 Jun, Venue: Moyle Park, Milford V Bundoran 20:00, Ref: Siobhan Coyle

Sat, 17 Jun,

Sat, 17 Jun, Venue: Kilcar, Kilcar V Milford 18:00, Ref: Owen Doherty

AllSportStore.com Division 2 Reserve

Sat, 17 Jun,

Sat, 17 Jun, Venue: C.L.G. Bun Cranncha, Buncrana V Sean Mac Cumhaill 18:00, Ref: John Paul Houghton

AllSportStore.com Division 3 Reserve

Wed, 14 Jun,

Wed, 14 Jun, Venue: Pairc Na nDunaibh, Downings V Fanad Gaels 18:30, Ref: Hugo Wallace

Sat, 17 Jun,

Sat, 17 Jun, Venue: Pairc Aodh Rua, Red Hughs V Burt 18:00, Ref: Joe O Donnell

AllSportStore.com Division 4 Reserve

Sat, 17 Jun,

Sat, 17 Jun, Venue: Crampsey Park, Urris V Carndonagh 19:30, Ref: Leo Devenney

AllSportStore.com Hurling League

Wed, 14 Jun,

Wed, 14 Jun, Venue: Setanta, Setanta V Aodh Ruadh Ballyshannon 19:30, Ref: James Connors

Under 14s Division 1 League

Wed, 14 Jun,

Wed, 14 Jun, Venue: Glenties, Naomh Conáil V St Naul's 19:30, Ref: Kenneth Byrne

Sat, 17 Jun,

Sat, 17 Jun, Venue: Four Masters, Four Masters V Naomh Conáil 12:00, Ref: TBC

Sat, 17 Jun, Venue: Dungloe, Dungloe V Killybegs 19:30, Ref: TBC

Mon, 19 Jun,

Mon, 19 Jun, Venue: Father Tierney Park, Aodh Ruadh Ballyshannon V Four Masters 19:30, Ref: TBC

Under 12s Division 1 League

Fri, 16 Jun,

Fri, 16 Jun, Venue: Glenties, Naomh Conáil V Four Masters 19:30, Ref: Kenneth Byrne

Fri, 16 Jun, Venue: Dungloe, Dungloe V Aodh Ruadh Ballyshannon 19:30, Ref: Robert O Donnell

Fri, 16 Jun, Venue: Ardara, Ardara V St Naul's 19:30, Ref: Anthony Mc Callig

Under 12s Division 2 League

Fri, 16 Jun,

Fri, 16 Jun, Venue: Father Tierney Park, Aodh Ruadh Ballyshannon V Na Rossa 19:30, Ref: Mark Dorrian

Inishowen Under 14s League Cup

Fri, 16 Jun,

Fri, 16 Jun, Venue: Crampsey Park, Urris V Malin 18:30, Ref: TBC

Fri, 16 Jun, Venue: C.L.G. Bun Cranncha, Buncrana V Moville 18:30, Ref: TBC

Fri, 16 Jun, Venue: Naomh Colmcille, Naomh Colmcille V Naomh Pádraig Muff 18:30, Ref: TBC

Fri, 16 Jun, Venue: Carndonagh, Carndonagh V Steelstown 18:30, Ref: TBC