DONEGAL GAA
GAA fixtures for coming week in Donegal
Donegal play Tyrone in the Ulster semi-final in Clones on Sunday (2 p.m.) As a result there are only a few league games on this weekend in the county.
Below is a list of the complete fixture list - adult and underage.
AllSportStore.com Division 1
Sat, 17 Jun,
Sat, 17 Jun, Venue: Gaoth Dobhair, Gaoth Dobhair V Bundoran 19:30, Ref: Seamus Mc Gonagle
AllSportStore.com Division 2
Sat, 17 Jun,
Sat, 17 Jun, Venue: TBC, Buncrana V Sean Mac Cumhaill 19:30, Ref: Sean Paul Doherty
AllSportStore.com Division 3
Wed, 14 Jun,
Wed, 14 Jun, Venue: Pairc Na nDunaibh, Downings V Fanad Gaels 20:00, Ref: Don Langan
Sat, 17 Jun,
Sat, 17 Jun, Venue: Pairc Na nDunaibh, Downings V Naomh Ultan 19:30, Ref: Mark Mc Glinchey
Sat, 17 Jun, Venue: Pairc Aodh Rua, Red Hughs V Burt 19:30, Ref: Mark Brown
AllSportStore.com Division 4
Sat, 17 Jun,
Sat, 17 Jun, Venue: Naomh Padraig Uisce Chaoin, Naomh Pádraig Muff V Convoy 18:00, Ref: Paddy Mc Gonagle
Sat, 17 Jun, Venue: Crampsey Park, Urris V Carndonagh 18:00, Ref: Siobhan Coyle
AllSportStore.com Division 5
Sat, 17 Jun,
Sat, 17 Jun, Venue: Ardara, Ardara V Sean Mac Cumhaill 18:00, Ref: Eugene Mc Hale
Sat, 17 Jun, Venue: Glenties, Naomh Conáil V Pettigo 19:00, Ref: Lee Jordan
AllSportStore.com Division 1 Reserve
Wed, 14 Jun,
Wed, 14 Jun, Venue: Moyle Park, Milford V Bundoran 20:00, Ref: Siobhan Coyle
Sat, 17 Jun,
Sat, 17 Jun, Venue: Kilcar, Kilcar V Milford 18:00, Ref: Owen Doherty
AllSportStore.com Division 2 Reserve
Sat, 17 Jun,
Sat, 17 Jun, Venue: C.L.G. Bun Cranncha, Buncrana V Sean Mac Cumhaill 18:00, Ref: John Paul Houghton
AllSportStore.com Division 3 Reserve
Wed, 14 Jun,
Wed, 14 Jun, Venue: Pairc Na nDunaibh, Downings V Fanad Gaels 18:30, Ref: Hugo Wallace
Sat, 17 Jun,
Sat, 17 Jun, Venue: Pairc Aodh Rua, Red Hughs V Burt 18:00, Ref: Joe O Donnell
AllSportStore.com Division 4 Reserve
Sat, 17 Jun,
Sat, 17 Jun, Venue: Crampsey Park, Urris V Carndonagh 19:30, Ref: Leo Devenney
AllSportStore.com Hurling League
Wed, 14 Jun,
Wed, 14 Jun, Venue: Setanta, Setanta V Aodh Ruadh Ballyshannon 19:30, Ref: James Connors
Under 14s Division 1 League
Wed, 14 Jun,
Wed, 14 Jun, Venue: Glenties, Naomh Conáil V St Naul's 19:30, Ref: Kenneth Byrne
Sat, 17 Jun,
Sat, 17 Jun, Venue: Four Masters, Four Masters V Naomh Conáil 12:00, Ref: TBC
Sat, 17 Jun, Venue: Dungloe, Dungloe V Killybegs 19:30, Ref: TBC
Mon, 19 Jun,
Mon, 19 Jun, Venue: Father Tierney Park, Aodh Ruadh Ballyshannon V Four Masters 19:30, Ref: TBC
Under 12s Division 1 League
Fri, 16 Jun,
Fri, 16 Jun, Venue: Glenties, Naomh Conáil V Four Masters 19:30, Ref: Kenneth Byrne
Fri, 16 Jun, Venue: Dungloe, Dungloe V Aodh Ruadh Ballyshannon 19:30, Ref: Robert O Donnell
Fri, 16 Jun, Venue: Ardara, Ardara V St Naul's 19:30, Ref: Anthony Mc Callig
Under 12s Division 2 League
Fri, 16 Jun,
Fri, 16 Jun, Venue: Father Tierney Park, Aodh Ruadh Ballyshannon V Na Rossa 19:30, Ref: Mark Dorrian
Inishowen Under 14s League Cup
Fri, 16 Jun,
Fri, 16 Jun, Venue: Crampsey Park, Urris V Malin 18:30, Ref: TBC
Fri, 16 Jun, Venue: C.L.G. Bun Cranncha, Buncrana V Moville 18:30, Ref: TBC
Fri, 16 Jun, Venue: Naomh Colmcille, Naomh Colmcille V Naomh Pádraig Muff 18:30, Ref: TBC
Fri, 16 Jun, Venue: Carndonagh, Carndonagh V Steelstown 18:30, Ref: TBC
Leave your comment
Share your opinions on