Will Rory Gallagher make any changes to Donegal team for Tyrone clash on Sunday?

With just a week to go, the focus of Donegal GAA supporters will be on the team that will start on Sunday next against Tyrone (2.00 p.m. throw-in)

It is expected that there could be more than 20,000 spectators in St. Tiernach’s Park, Clones for the heavyweight Ulster semi-final clash.

It is unlikely to be an all-out attacking battle, more like a chess game, with both teams getting players back in defence. Donegal had Tyrone on the ropes in the Ulster final last July, but then failed to land the knock-out blow. If they can find themselves in that position again on Sunday next, they will know what they have to do - push on and close out the game.

Much of the attention in Donegal will be on the make-up of the team for the clash and whether or not there will be changes from the team that started against Antrim.

The availability of Eamonn Doherty and Kieran Gillespie adds to the possibilities for Rory Gallagher and his backroom team, but probably the biggest question being asked is, will Patrick McBrearty make the starting 15?

McBrearty hasn’t started any game for Donegal since picking up an injury in the league game against Roscommon. Amazingly, that was back on February 12th.

Donegal have played five league games and one championship game since then with McBrearty failing to make the starting line-up in any of them.

However, when he came on against Antrim in the opening game just over three weeks ago, he contributed handsomely, but it seems that Rory Gallagher has been pursuing a youth policy, although McBrearty could hardly be termed a veteran at 24.

In the final last year, the Kilcar man spent most of the game against Tyrone as a lone forward and the supply was poor. But he did well in the latter stages when the supply improved, but was substituted in the final minutes.



COLDRICK IS REFEREE

David Coldrick of Meath will be in charge of Sunday’s semi-final. He was also in charge when the sides met in the Allianz National Football League in MacCumhaill Park, Ballybofey back in March.

Donegal were much too good for Tyrone that Saturday night, winning 0-12 to 0-6. They would be happy if they could repeat that result on Sunday.