Goals make the difference for Moville against Fanad Gaels

Moville made the long trip to Fanad and went home with two valuable league points.



Gaeil Fhánada . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . 2-9

Moville . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . 3-8



But Fanad were left kicking themselves as all three Moville goals came from unforced errors.

The win puts Moville right into the race close to the top of Division Three, where it seems it will be a tight finish. The defeat is a setback for Fanad Gaels, who still share top spot with St. Naul's, while Naomh Muire are also in the race.

Fanad played against the breeze in the opening and were 1-4 to 1-1 ahead at the break, the goal from Michael Sweeney while Mark Friel, Eoghan Carr, Seami Nanny Friel and Oisin McFadden got the points.

Michael Barr got the Moville goal while Ciaran Diver pointed a free.

Fanad were again in control after a Niall Carr early in the second half but Moville hit back with a penalty and points from Christy Hegarty and John Faulkner to leave it 2-5 each.

Michael Sweeney had a goal chance but Nanny put them ahead but a third Moville goal by John Faulkner saw the game swing back in favour of the Inishowen men.

Fanad got it back to a point but they could not get back on terms and it was left to Ciaran Diver to hit a late free to ensure the win for Moville.

Overall, Fanad will be bitterly disappointed with their second half showing . The strong running of Eunan Hegarty, McClenaghan, Diver and Michael Barr was hard to handle for the Fanad backline and led to the majority of Moville's scores.

Up next for Fanad is a tasty local derby against Downings on Wednesday evening.

GAEIL FHANADA: Brendan Friel, Frank Sweeney, Jimmy Coyle, Kevin McGonigle, Ryan McGonigle, Shaun McElwaine (J), Conor McGonigle, Seami Nanny Friel (0-5, 4f), Michael Sweeney (1-1), Oisin McFadden (0-1), Mark Friel (0-1), Oisin Shiels, Niall Carr (1-0), Patrick Heraghty, Eoghan Carr (0-1). Subs., J Gallagher for Coyle 18 mins, inj; P Carr for P Heraghty 43; B McVeigh for O McFadden 47; J Friel for E Carr 52.