Gary 'Copper' McFadden goal gives Glenswilly victory over Bundoran

Gary ‘Copper’ McFadden scored the only goal as Glenswilly proved too strong for struggling Bundoran in Pairc Naomh Columba, Glenswilly.

GLENSWILLY . . . . . . . . . . . 1-8

BUNDORAN . . . . . . . . . . . . 0-4

Glenswilly played with wind in the first half and led 1-6 to 0-2 at half-time.

And while they struggled against the elements in the second half, Bundoran made no impact with the driving wind and rain in their backs against a well marshalled home defence.

Bundoran only added two points to their first half tally in the second period.

Gary McFadden also chipped in with a point while Ciaran Bonner, who had another good game for the reigning county champions, scored three points.

Glenswilly scorers: Gary ‘Copper’ McFadden (1-1), Ciaran Bonner (0-3), Keelan McFadden (0-2), Joe Gibbons (0-1), Oisin Crawford (0-1).

Bundoran scorers: Gary Clancy (0-2,2f), Peter McGonigle, Tommy Hourihane (0-1 each).