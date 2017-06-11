DONEGAL ALL COUNTY LEAGUE DIVISION ONE
Gary 'Copper' McFadden goal gives Glenswilly victory over Bundoran
Gary McFadden - 1-1 for Glenswilly
Gary ‘Copper’ McFadden scored the only goal as Glenswilly proved too strong for struggling Bundoran in Pairc Naomh Columba, Glenswilly.
GLENSWILLY . . . . . . . . . . . 1-8
BUNDORAN . . . . . . . . . . . . 0-4
Glenswilly played with wind in the first half and led 1-6 to 0-2 at half-time.
And while they struggled against the elements in the second half, Bundoran made no impact with the driving wind and rain in their backs against a well marshalled home defence.
Bundoran only added two points to their first half tally in the second period.
Gary McFadden also chipped in with a point while Ciaran Bonner, who had another good game for the reigning county champions, scored three points.
Glenswilly scorers: Gary ‘Copper’ McFadden (1-1), Ciaran Bonner (0-3), Keelan McFadden (0-2), Joe Gibbons (0-1), Oisin Crawford (0-1).
Bundoran scorers: Gary Clancy (0-2,2f), Peter McGonigle, Tommy Hourihane (0-1 each).
Leave your comment
Share your opinions on