Milford gain another valuable brace as Four Masters stay bottom of Division One

Four Masters remain at the bottom of the Division One League table following their defeat by Milford in Tirconaill Park.

FOUR MASTERS . . . . . . . 0-6

MILFORD . . . . . . . . . . . . . 0-8

Two points separated the side at the finish after Four Masters battled back from being four down at half-time.

Thomas McGowan, who scored the Masters only point of the first half, added two more after the break.

Patrick Reid, Raymie McGroary and Sean Meehan scored their other points.

Gary Merritt and Luke Barrett carried the biggest scoring threat for Milford and ended the game with three points each.

The win was a big two points for Milford, who are now in sixth place in the league table and close to securing their top flight status.

Four Masters scorers: Thomas McGowan (0-3,1f), Raymie McGroary, Patrick Reid, Sean Meehan (0-1 each).

Milford: Gary Merritt (0-3), Luke Barrett (0-3), Tony McNamee, Cathal McGettigan (0-1 each).