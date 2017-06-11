Late MacNiallais goal gives Gaoth Dobhair a draw at home to Kilcar

Odhran MacNiallais scored a late goal to earn Gaoth Dobhair a dramatic draw with Kilcar,in windswept Magheragallon.

GAOTH DOBHAIR . . . . . . 1-8

KILCAR . . . . . . . . 1-8

In the proverbial game of two halves Kilcar led by five points at half-time, 0-7 to 0-2.

Ashley Carr, Aodhan McGinley, Michael Hegarty, Ciaran McGinley, Matthew McClean and Declan Gallagher all got on the scoresheet for Kilcar.

Dáire Ó Baoill and MacNiallais scored Gaoth Dobhair’s two first half points.

Matthew McClean scored Kilcar’s only point of the second half shortly after half-time as the visitors were forced into rearguard action.

Gaoth Dobhair cut the margin to two, 0-8 to 0-6, thanks to points from Eamon Collum, Proinnsias Gallagher, Gavin McBride and MacNiallais, by the 50 minute mark.

But a Ciaran McGinley goal nine minutes from time restored Kilcar’s five point advantage as they led 1-8 to 0-6.

But late points from McBride and Naoise Ó Baoill reduced the margin to three before MacNiallais struck for the golden goal on the stroke of time.

Gaoth Dobhair scorers: Odhran MacNiallais (1-2), Gavin McBride (0-2), Dáire Ó Baoill, Eamon Collum, Proinnsias Gallagher, Naoise Ó Baoill (0-1 each).

Kilcar: Ciaran McGinley (1-1), Ashley Carr (0-2), Matthew McClean (0-2), Aodhan McGinley, Michael Hegarty, Declan Gallagher (0-1 each).