Another brace of points for Dungloe as their good home record continues

Dungloe got another great brace of league points to move further up the table after this encounter with Naomh Conaill in Rosses Park.

Dungloe 0-11

Naomh Conaill 0-7

Naomh Conaill, without the influential Dermot Brick Molloy, were 0-4 to 0-2 ahead at half-time in very difficult conditions. Points from Eunan Doherty, Dara Gallagher, Leon Thompson and Anthony Thompson, while Noel McBride and Raymond Sweeney got two valuable points for the home side.

In the second half Dungloe hit three points in quick succession to take the lead - Shaun Sharkey, Conor Greene and Raymond Sweeney finding the target.

John O'Malley and Ultan Doherty had points for Naomh Conaill but Ryan Connors and Shaun McGee put the home side back in front once more.

However, Cathal Ellis levelled again on 47 minutes to leave it all to play for.

The home side finished very strongly with points from Conor Greene, Noel McBride and two from Ryan Greene to take the spoils.

DUNGLOE: Danny Rodgers; Eoin Scally, Mark Curran, Doalty Boyle; Cory Gallagher, Darren Curran, David McCarron; Noel McBride, Raymond Sweeney; Christy Greene, Ryan Greene, Ryan Connors; Shaun Sharkey, Conor Greene, Shaun McGee. Subs., Paul McGarvey for C Gallagher inj; Shaun Wallace for E Scally; Adrian Sweeney for S Wallace; Shaun Wallace for A Sweeney; Eoin Duggan for R Connors; R Connors for R Sweeney inj

NAOMH CONAILL: Stephen McGrath; Aaron Thompson, AJ Gallagher, Ultan Doherty; Eunan Doherty, Anthony Thompson, Eoin Waide; Charles McGuinness, Ethan O'Donnell; Dara Gallagher, John O'Malley, Cathal Ellis; Jamie McHugh, Leon Thompson, Marty Boyle. Subs., JD Boyle for McGuinness; James Doherty for J McHugh.