DONEGAL ALL COUNTY LEAGUE DIVISION THREE
Burt get the points on the road against Naomh Ultan in Dunkineely
Burt collected two league points on the road as they defeated Naomh Ultan by four points in Dunkineely.
Naomh Ultan 0-10
Burt 0-14
The home side just couldn't raise a gallop and there was huge disappointment in the dispaly after such a good performance last week away to Red Hugh's in Crossroads.
Burt were in command for most of the game and led 0-10 to 0-4 at half-time although there was some suggestion that Burt might only have 0-9, but the referee had them at 0-10.
Naomh Ultan did put up a better performance in the second half but they could never get close enough to make a difference.
NAOMH ULTAN: Donal Murrin; Dara Byrne, Johnny Cassidy, Paul Gallier; Aidan Duddy, Aaron Kyles, Daniel Gallagher (0-2); Dermot Gallier, Alan Lyons (0-1); Peter Alvey (0-2), Cian Kennedy (0-5), Damien Quigley; James Byrne, Jordan Watters, Dare Murrin. Subs., Conor Shovlin for Quigley; Kevin McGuinness for D Byrne.
BURT: Mark McElhinney; Stephen O'Donnell, Rory Grant, Darren Gallagher; Mickey McCann, Sean McHugh, Paul McHugh (0-6); Stephen Gillespie, Ciaran Dowds; James Lynch, Martin McDonagh, Dara Grant; Michael McHugh (0-1), Conor Harkin (0-3), Christopher McDermott (0-3). Subs., Matthew Doherty (0-1)
REFEREE: Pat Walsh (Bundoran)
