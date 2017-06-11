St. Naul's get back to winning ways in All County League

St. Naul's, fresh from their All-Ireland Gaeltacht success, got back to winning ways in the All-County Donegal League Division Three with a comfortable win at home to neighbours, Naomh Brid.

St. Naul's . . . . . 0-12

Naomh Brid . . . . 0-6

The Parish of Inver side had a strong side avilable with county panellist Brendan McCole at full-back and county minor captain, Peadar Mogan, in the half-back line.

But again their star man was former county panellist Stephen Griffin, who accounted for 0-7 of their tally. His scoring exploits at the All-Ireland Gaeltacht were excellent, and he continued his good form here.

John McNulty's side were never really in any trouble iin this game, leading from the first whistle. Indeed, they were on the scoreboard inside a minute with Daniel Brennan on target. A minute later Stephen Griffin doubled the lead from a free.

Aidan Meehan added a third on seven minutes but then Naomh Brid hit back with two points from Paul McGrory.

Stephen Griffin and Peadar Mogan (both frees) stretched the home side's lead out to 0-5 to 0-2 by the 21st minute, but Naomh Brid again responded with Henry Duignan pointing.

However, three more Griffin points (two from frees) had St. Naul's in a commanding half-time position, St. Naul's 0-8, Naomh Brid 0-3.

A big turning point in the game was a penalty save by veteran 'keeper Patrick Burke just before the break from Darragh Brogan.

The second half was just six minutes old when Stephen Griffin was again on target for the home side from a free, but Darragh Brogan replied for the visitors.

The home side continued to dominate and further frees from Stephen Griffin and Peadar Mogan had them in a commanding 0-11 to 0-4 lead.

Darragh Brogan pulled a point back for Naomh Brid on 48 minutes but they could never get close to the home side.

Four minutes from the end of normal time Peadar Mogan had St. Naul's final point from a free while Paul McGrory had a consolation point for the visitors in added time.

Naomh Brid had Eoin McGarrigle black carded in the final minutes.

ST. NAUL'S: Patrick Burke; Conor Gavigan, Brendan McCole, Conor McBrearty; Peadar Mogan (0-3,3f), John Rose, Stuart Johnston; Lee McBrearty, Barry Griffin; Barry Rose, Cathal Lowther, Edward Kane; Daniel Brennan (0-1), Shane Conneely, Stephen Griffin (0-7,6f). Subs., Aidan Meehan for Brennan; Karl Rose for C McBrearty.

NAOMH BRID: Stephen Doherty; Michael Gallagher, Pauric Gormley, Conal Rooney; Ross Gallagher, Eoin McGarrigle, Callum Gallagher; Paul McGrory (0-2), Thomas Gallagher; Darragh Brogan (0-3),2f), Clint Walsh, Lee Doherty; Shane Walsh, Henry Duignan (0-1), Owen Harron.corers: Paul McGrory 0-3, Darragh Brogan 0-2,2f), Henry Duignan 0-1. Subs., Pauric McDaid for C Rooney; Jamie Timoney for Duignan; Henry Duignan for McGarrigle (black card).