First league win of the season for Downings over Letterkenny Gaels

Downings travelled to Páirc na nGael on Saturday evening to take on Letterkenny Gaels in round ten of the All Sport Division 3 All County League.

Letterkenny Gaels 0-12

Na Dunaibh 2-7

The Rosguill men got off to the perfect start with a goal in the opening minute from the influential Danny McBride. They followed this up with a free from Gary Ban McClafferty and Alan Pasoma added a second goal to leave the visitors seven up on twelve minutes.

The Letterkenny men eventually settled and Gaels minor star Shay Doherty kicked three points in the 15th,17th and 20th minutes. McClafferty and Pasoma added to the Downings tally before hAalf time and the Gaels keeper Shane Graham who pulled off a number of fine saves throughout the game pointed a long range free for Gaels. John Doran kicked a great score for Gaels to leave the half time score Gaels 0-5 Na Dunaibh 2-3.

The visitors kicked five wides early in the second half before Lorcan Connor and Eric Roberts pointed to leave two goals between the teams.

The home team were then reduced to 14 men when Aaron Stewart picked up a second yellow. They hosts responded with points from Shay Doherty (3), another long ranger from Doran, Cormac Cannon and Pearse McLaughlin while Pasoma kept Downings in front by the minimum. Connor put Downings two ahead with two minutes left on the clock.

Shay Doherty completed the home team scoring in injury time as Downings held on for their first league win of the season.

LETTERKENNY GAELS: S Graham (0-1); A Stewart, K Kilkenny, B Diver, Ray Quinn C Browne, Nicky McGarrigle B O Brien, D Hunter, S Doherty (0-7), C Cannon (0-1), P Doherty, John Doran (0-2), Odhran McMacken, Sean McDonagh. Sub Pearse McLaughlin (0-1)

NA DUNAIBH: J McGroddy, S Gallagher, M Davis, C Shields, B McBride, B McNutt, K Doherty, J L McBride, S Boyce, A Pasoma (1-2), L Connor (0-2), O Boyce, E Roberts (0-1), G McClafferty (0-2), D McBride (1-0)

REFEREE: E McFeely